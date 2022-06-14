Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs will conclude Phase Three of their offseason program this week with their mandatory minicamp, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex. This follows 10 days of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) over the last three weeks.

Unlike previous portions of Phase Three, all Chiefs players currently under contract (which would not include left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who has not yet signed his franchise tag tender) are required to be in attendance. If they do not attend, the team may subject them to daily fines mandated for the 2022 season by the league’s 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA): $15,980 on the first day, $31,961 for the second day and $47,936 for the third.

Otherwise, minicamp practices will continue under the same rules set forth for the voluntary portions of Phase Three.

Phase Three consists of four weeks. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Unlike during OTAs (when reporters were allowed to observe practice for just one day each week), media members will observe all three of the minicamp sessions. After each one, they will have opportunities to question selected Chiefs players and coaches.

When these practices have been completed, players and coaches will not gather again until training camp opens at Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph, Missouri, in late July.