Arrowheadlines: Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs cannot afford to lose Travis Kelce

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce Even before Tyreek Hill’s abrupt departure via trade, Kelce would’ve been a safe choice here. Since Patrick Mahomes’ emergence in 2018, the Pro Bowl pass catcher has never been targeted fewer than 130 times. With new names headlining Mahomes’ WR group, Kelce should be an even bigger safety valve for Mahomes in the passing game.

Several Chiefs players were present that night also including linebacker Nick Bolton and some of the Missouri Special Olympics athletes were even able to ask Coach Reid some questions in a news conference. Coach Andy Reid - “The opportunity they have to achieve...I think that’s so important...that’s so important to their families. The support we can give is to jump in and hold hands in this.” Nick Bolton - “As athletes, I believe we have an opportunity to use our platform to raise awareness of the causes that are important to us and that’s why I’m here. I believe in their mission...Special Olympics Missouri...and I want to help them spread the word and create more opportunities.”

The former Pro Bowl cornerback sat down with Kansas City’s Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen to discuss what Flowers considers his favorite play: a 58-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter on the road against the Raiders in 2011. The interception returned for a touchdown sealed a 28-0 victory for Kansas City that day. Flowers quote tweeted the post on Twitter about his favorite play, which is where he made the request to the Chiefs. “Nothing like Chiefs Kingdom! I would love to flex on the Raiders one last time this season by a set of drums. (cough cough),” he wrote on June 12.

Why Commanders should consider trading Terry McLaurin to the Chiefs With Tyreek Hill out of the picture, the Chiefs could use a speedy route-runner like McLaurin. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a valuable signing, but he hasn’t proven to be the explosive playmaker that McLaurin has been on a lackluster Commanders offense. It’s also worth noting that landing the 26-year-old McLaurin would likely be a long-term investment: if the Chiefs can afford to extend him, they’ll have one of the league’s most underrated players for years to come. For now, only Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore are signed past the 2022 season. The Chiefs could afford to trade for McLaurin, considering that they have 12 picks to spare in 2023 as a result of the Tyreek Hill trade. The Hill trade also made plenty of room in their cap to sign McLaurin over the next few years. The Terry McLaurin and Patrick Mahomes connection would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, yet McLaurin remains an undervalued gem in the NFL. If the Chiefs can swoop in and shine a light on his talents, perhaps they can truly replace Hill for a smaller price tag.

Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens The Ravens didn’t have cornerback Marcus Peters in 2021, as he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason. While the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to play in 2022, he isn’t quite back to 100 percent just yet. “I’m in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg,” Peters said last month, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. Instead of banking on a return to form from Peters, the Ravens should see what they can get for the 29-year-old on the trade market. He’ll turn 30 next offseason and will be a free agent. Moving him now would save Baltimore $10 million off the cap while only incurring a dead-cap hit of $5.5 million.

He was just four-hundredths of a second off the world record (12.80), set by Aries Merritt in 2012 at a Diamond League event in Brussels, Belgium. “I thought I could break the record today,” Allen told reporters after the race, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Clean up a few things, and four-hundredths of a second is four-thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race.” Grant Holloway, the silver medalist in the 110-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second to Allen on Sunday with a time of 13.06. Holloway holds the second-fastest time ever at 12.81, which he ran in a semifinal heat at the Olympic track and field trials last year.

Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers · S There is nothing Derwin can’t do. He can play high or low, rush the passer or cover a tight end (if not a wideout). He wears the captain’s “C” as well as the green dot as the defensive play-caller. Size, speed, leadership — he has it all, except a contract that reflects his value. James has made just under $12.4 million through four seasons and is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option at $9.05 million.

The Chiefs will have a top 5 offense and defense The first part of this tweet shouldn’t be unpopular at all. Yes, Tyreek Hill is gone. But do you know who’s not gone? Just some guys named Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Three future Hall of Famers. No biggie. In addition to the big three, Kansas City has one of the game’s best offensive lines. It should create nice running lanes for running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and Isiah Pacheco. It’s the other side of the ball where we have an issue. If the Kansas City defense ends up being a top 5 unit, you might as well hand the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy right now. Unfortunately, I don’t see that being the case. As I just mentioned, the pass rush is very concerning. And while I like the team’s moves in the secondary, there are still a lot of unproven guys who have to gel together. Just like any other year under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, I believe his unit will start off a little slow — but will improve as the season goes on. If it finishes in the top half of the league, I would consider that a success.

