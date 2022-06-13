 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LOOK: Rounding up all the Chiefs’ production day photos and videos

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs held their 2022 in-house production day on Monday, which led to some great social photos and videos from their official team Twitter account. Much of the media will be used on Arrowvision at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

We have rounded up all the content for you below:

Best hair in football?

Welcome to McDuffie Island (too soon?)

New year, new headband for No. 15

That is rookie safety Bryan Cook wearing No. 6

The mullet is good

