LOOK: Rounding up all the Chiefs’ production day photos and videos

The Kansas City Chiefs held their 2022 in-house production day on Monday, which led to some great social photos and videos from their official team Twitter account. Much of the media will be used on Arrowvision at Arrowhead Stadium this season.
We have rounded up all the content for you below:
Best hair in football?
#MOOD cause it’s Chiefs production day‼️ pic.twitter.com/YNqZ3Vts1Z— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2022
Welcome to McDuffie Island (too soon?)
No fly zone @trent_mcduffie pic.twitter.com/3dvJSQi2jp— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2022
New year, new headband for No. 15
You know what time it is ⏰ pic.twitter.com/bzfXO0oQNL— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2022
That is rookie safety Bryan Cook wearing No. 6
Media Day pic.twitter.com/7PamiY0vaf— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2022
The mullet is good
Name a better mullet... you can't. pic.twitter.com/hw9AR0IYGp— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2022
