JuJu Smith-Schuster suggests return to Steelers could be in cards

In March — following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers — wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs receiver was back in Pittsburgh over the weekend for a fundraiser benefiting local charities.

“It was just very important; it was huge to come back,” said Smith-Schuster, according to CBS News Pittsburgh. “I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool.”

The 25-year-old’s final year in Pittsburgh was limited due to injury, leading to just 15 receptions for 129 yards. Smith-Schuster likely signed the one-year deal (which includes $2,490,000 of fully guaranteed money) with the Chiefs in the hopes of landing a more lucrative contract next offseason.

According to the receiver, that could be right back with the Steelers.

“I could see myself back here. Even [Sunday], this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me.”

The Chiefs don’t play the Steelers during the 2022 regular season.