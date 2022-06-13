NFL Network will carry all 3 of the Chiefs’ preseason games live

As has been the case in recent seasons, NFL Network will eventually broadcast every one of the league’s 48 preseason games. But on Monday morning, we learned that the network plans to carry all three of the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason games live.

This is good news for out-of-market Chiefs fans. But note that NFL Network broadcasts will be blacked out in the local market for each team, so that fans in each city will be able to watch the games on their local broadcast stations. In Kansas City, all Chiefs preseason games will be carried on KSHB/41.

The Chiefs are one of just four teams whose entire preseason schedule will be carried live on the network. The others are the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Here’s the full schedule of live NFL Network preseason games. All times shown are Arrowhead Time.

Thursday, August 11

Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (Noon)

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (6 p.m.)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (9 p.m.)

Sunday, August 21

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (7 p.m.)

Friday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m.)

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (2 p.m.)

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (5 p.m.)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (8 p.m.)

Sunday, August 29