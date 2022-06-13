NFL Network will carry all 3 of the Chiefs’ preseason games live

As has been the case in recent seasons, NFL Network will eventually broadcast every one of the league’s 48 preseason games. But on Monday morning, we learned that the network plans to carry all three of the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason games live.
This is good news for out-of-market Chiefs fans. But note that NFL Network broadcasts will be blacked out in the local market for each team, so that fans in each city will be able to watch the games on their local broadcast stations. In Kansas City, all Chiefs preseason games will be carried on KSHB/41.
The Chiefs are one of just four teams whose entire preseason schedule will be carried live on the network. The others are the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.
Here’s the full schedule of live NFL Network preseason games. All times shown are Arrowhead Time.
Thursday, August 11
- New York Giants at New England Patriots (6 p.m.)
Friday, August 12
- Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (5 p.m.)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 13
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears (Noon)
- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (3 p.m.)
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (6 p.m.)
- Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (8 p.m.)
Sunday, August 14
- Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders (3:25 p.m.)
Friday, August 19
- Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (6 p.m.)
- Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (9 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (Noon)
- Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m.)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (6 p.m.)
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (9 p.m.)
Sunday, August 21
- Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (Noon)
- Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants (6 p.m.)
Thursday, August 25
- Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (7 p.m.)
Friday, August 26
- Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m.)
Saturday, August 27
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (2 p.m.)
- Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (5 p.m.)
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (8 p.m.)
Sunday, August 29
- New York Giants at New York Jets (Noon)
Loading comments...