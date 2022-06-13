Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid named NFL’s best duo of any kind

The latest

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 duos: Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes beat out Packers, Rams for No. 1 spot | CBS Sports

1. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs In four seasons together, Reid and Mahomes have gone to (and hosted) the AFC title game four times, winning two of them, along with one Super Bowl. They have finished those four seasons ranked first, sixth, first, and third in yards; first, fifth, sixth, and fourth in points; first, third, second, and third in DVOA; and first, second, third, and second in EPA per play. Mahomes is arguably the most talented quarterback to enter the league, Reid is one of the best coaches of his or any generation, and they have created one of the most consistently explosive and efficient offenses in recent memory.

Kansas City Chiefs roster 2022: Ex-Kent State QB Dustin Crum signed with team because of ‘winning tradition’ | 247 Sports

“I chose to sign with the Chiefs because of their great winning tradition here at this organization and I’m just really excited to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Crum said in a video with the team. A late-blooming prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, Crum played at Kent State from 2017-21, taking over as the full-time starter in 2019. Crum averaged 2,337.3 yards and 17.3 touchdowns per season during his three years as a starter. Crum landed First Team All-MAC honors in 2020 and 2021, as well as MAC MVP honors in 2021.

Legendary Actor Wants to Meet Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s One of My Heroes’ | Heavy.com

“I root for [the Chiefs] even though I’ve never lived there. I think [Mahomes] is just phenomenal to watch,” Winkler told Eisen on June 10. Several minutes later, Winkler said “I really do” when Eisen stated that Winkler wanted to meet Mahomes. Eisen then brought Winkler’s fandom to Mahomes’ attention on Twitter. “Hey @PatrickMahomes you have quite a legend in your fanbase,” he wrote. Mahomes then retweeted Eisen’s post.

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL’s top 10 offenses of 2020 | Fox Sports

1. Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes & Co. are primed for a resurgence on offense. Yes, the Chiefs averaged a respectable 28 points per game during the 2021 regular season, No. 4 in the NFL. Even better, Kansas City scored 36 points a contest in the postseason. However, the Chiefs’ offense did not seem as explosive as in years past, and NFL observers expect a dip with the loss of Hill. To replace some of the production lost, Andy Reid plans to expand the role of Mecole Hardman.

Mike Kafka opens up about what he learned from Chiefs HC Andy Reid | G-Men HQ

Mike Kafka is ready to make a splash with the NY Giants as OC “Also, one thing I learned from Coach Reid that he did a great job at was he always had enough explosives, enough stuff to take advantage of a defense and really make them think about it — whether it was a formation, a shift, a motion, a play design,” Kafka told The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen. “There was always something that the defense definitely hadn’t seen in their breakdown that you know really would force the defense to communicate.” Reid is without question one of the best offensive minds in the game. He’s helped the Chiefs become a total powerhouse, as the team figures to be in the Super Bowl conversation once again later this year. That’s always going to be the case when you have a guy like Mahomes as your starting quarterback.

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account a day after being fined $100K for comments on Capitol riots | NFL.com

The team announced Friday that Commanders coach Ron Rivera levied the fine on Del Rio, which will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. “This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday,” Rivera said in a statement. “His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government. “After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United State Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.”

Projecting 2022 numbers for Chiefs’ wide receivers

What should we expect from the veteran additions? JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling feel like the forgotten men in the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps. They shouldn’t be. In fact, they are probably the most likely players to lead the Chiefs in receiving yards this season. Smith-Schuster projects as a possession receiver who moves the chains the way Sammy Watkins and Jeremy Maclin did throughout their time in Kansas City. Watkins’ per-17 game pace with the Chiefs was approximately 65 receptions for 800 yards. Something in that range makes a lot of sense for Smith-Schuster’s first season in red and gold. Juju Smith-Schuster projection: 110 targets, 80 receptions, 850 yards, eight touchdowns Valdes-Scantling is the hardest player to project. He seems to have quite the connection with Mahomes in OTAs, but it’s important to remember that these are not in pads and players with size and speed tend to show well in this kind of setting. Valdes-Scantling has been a vertical threat for much of his career. Is he more than that? It seems as if the Chiefs would like to find out. But there are only so many receptions to go around.

"It to be my favorite play."



Mitch & Matt caught up with @BFlowers24 and discussed one of the most infamous interceptions in franchise history — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2022

