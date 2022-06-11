Tyreek Hill believes Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate quarterback than Patrick Mahomes

Nine days after he dropped a teaser that made waves in the Midwest and elsewhere, former Kansas City Chiefs and now current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill released Episode 1 of his full podcast, “It Needed To Be Said” on Friday evening. If you wish to watch and listen to the full podcast, click this link or hit play on the YouTube embed below:

During the show, Hill is joined by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as they discuss the trade that sent him to the Dolphins, with whom he signed a rather lucrative contract extension that will pay him $120 million — including $72.2 million guaranteed. Hill recalled a conversation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the teams opted for the trade.

“I’m like, ‘Hey coach (Reid)... like, I ain’t even gotta be the highest-paid, for real. I just want to be put in like a realistic position that’s like realistic for me and my family,’” said Hill on the show. “I don’t gotta get $30 million. At least get me 25, 26... Numbers wasn’t even close to that.”

Hill would allude that the Chiefs may have underutilized him to a certain extent. But his words on the comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are what’s making the most headlines Saturday morning.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” added Hill. “I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70.”

Tyreek Hill just called Tua more accurate than Mahomes, so I'm just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/uA3xKkLMRM — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 11, 2022

Hill suggested that Miami’s offense under head coach Mike McDaniel may offer him to do more damage to defenses by getting him the ball quickly.

“I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now,” he said. “I’m doing intermediate routes; i’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route... right in my chest. So I can do the rest. I make you look good now.”

Hill wanted people to remember the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 en route to their Super Bowl title. Hill recorded six receptions for 140 yards and a score.

“I just want people to understand I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback,” said Hill. “If you don’t remember that game, 150 and one touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. And Tua is 10-10 Matt Moores. I love Matt Moore , but Tua T. is 10 Matt Moores.”

And with that, Arrowhead Pride ends the era where we cover “It Needed To Be Said” — because quite frankly, none of this needed to be said.