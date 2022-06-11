Arrowheadlines: Skyy Moore signs his rookie contract

The latest

Expect the transaction for Moore’s selection list signing to be made official on the league personnel notice either Friday or Monday. Moore is the tenth and final draft pick to sign his rookie deal. The team signed seven players ahead of their rookie minicamp in early May. They also signed third-round LB Leo Chenal back at the beginning of OTAs and fourth-round CB Joshua Williams just a day ago. As for Moore’s contract, Spotrac projects that he’ll receive a contract worth just over $6.45 million in total value with a $1.87 million signing bonus and a $1.17 million salary-cap hit for the 2022 NFL season. Those projections are based on Moore’s draft slot, but the guaranteed money could shake out a little differently.

“My feeling is I think we’re getting it,” Vermes said. “That’s just my feeling. I don’t have any inside knowledge, but I feel we’re getting it.” He said Kansas City’s infrastructure for soccer, the city and the local soccer community ought to tip the scales in our favor. “I think there’s no way that we shouldn’t get it, so I feel confident that we are getting it,” Vermes said. Benny Feilhaber, a former MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion with Sporting KC who now serves as the head coach for Sporting KC II, would love to see World Cup games staged in Kansas City. “I really hope that we get it,” Feilhaber said. “I think it’s a wonderful soccer city. ... I think it would be fantastic for the city and I think we’d put on a really good show.”

Kansas City Chiefs — WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2021: WR Demarcus Robinson 2020: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2019: WR Mecole Hardman This offseason, the Chiefs traded their speedy weapon in Tyreek Hill and added a few pieces to replace him. Kansas City signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal and he is expected to slide right into that Hill roll, however it’s unclear currently how much Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster and Sky Moore will eat into his volume. My money is on MVS to make the most impact, but one of the names mentioned in the previous sentence can definitely be a league-winner selection.

“We have six f— minutes,” Lopez, 52, tells music director Kim Burse, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f— revue. We have to sing our message.” Lopez then says it was “the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.” Sharing Lopez’s sentiments, her longtime manager, Benny Medina, also appears in the documentary to take aim at the NFL. “Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” Medina says. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

The extension is for two years and $32 million with $21 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN. “We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement Friday. “Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.” Renfrow was in line for a new deal after catching 103 passes in 2021, the second-highest single-season total by a receiver in franchise history behind the 104 receptions that Hall of Famer Tim Brown had in 1997. Renfrow also caught nine touchdown passes last season.

Wild card Cleveland Browns Jimmy Haslam just bought the team in 2012 and he’s certainly not looking to sell, but the situation with Deshaun Watson could put him in an awkward spot. Giving a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to someone facing 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits isn’t a great look for the league, and if Watson ends up getting suspended for a serious amount of time, there’s going to be a lot of blowback and most of it is going to fall on Haslam, who had to OK the Watson trade before it could happen. Haslam bought the team for just $1.05 billion in 2012, and if he doesn’t want to deal with the backlash from the Watson situation, he could simply sell the team and move on.

“You guys were out there,” he told reporters after the team’s OTA session on Thursday. “You could see that he’s running better [and] catching better. He’s working hard at all of this. He’s a good kid and he’s smart, so that helps. That’s the way he’s approached this whole thing — and he’s getting reps — so he can get himself back where he wants to be.” Reid said that there were a number of factors that contributed to Gordon’s low production in 2021. “It was kind of getting back in the flow of playing the game,” added Reid. “And then you’re throwing a whole new offense in the middle of it all — and he has to pick that up. And probably work himself into playing shape — just getting himself back. “It seemed like it was moving fast for him, but now it’s kind of slowed down. It looks like he’s doing better after the catch; when he catches the ball, he’s able to maneuver around in space. I think he’s lost a little bit of weight. He was pretty big when he got here — he’s a big guy anyways — but I think he dropped a little bit of weight there too.”

