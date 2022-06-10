Cornerback Joshua Williams signs rookie contract with Chiefs

According to Thursday’s NFL transactions report, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams has now signed his rookie contract.

Taken in the fourth round (135th overall) in last April’s NFL Draft, the former Fayetteville State defensive back is the ninth Kansas City draft selection to have signed his rookie deal. Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (taken in the second round with the 54th overall pick) is the only remaining member of Kansas City’s 2022 draft class who has not yet been signed to a contract.

Since it is expected to be worth about $871,000 against the salary cap — well below the current Top 51 cutoff of $895,000 — William’s contract signing has no significant effect on the team’s cap space, which we now estimate to be $11.6 million. That figure includes the $277,000 cap impact we anticipate when Moore signs his rookie contract, which is likely to happen soon.