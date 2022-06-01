‘The Match’ recap: results, one-liners, clips, tweets and more

Rules: All four players hit tee shots, with each team continuing from the best ball. The teammate who didn’t hit the tee shot continued with shot 2, and the players alternated shots from there. The team took the individual player’s top score on each hole. Here’s how to watch Capital One’s “The Match.”

Match recap

Here’s what happened in the match:

Hole 1: Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes began with great tee shots, and Mahomes and Rodgers got their respective teams closer to the hole. Josh Allen, Mahomes and Tom Brady all two-putt, but Rodgers made his birdie putt. Brady/Rodgers UP1

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes began with great tee shots, and Mahomes and Rodgers got their respective teams closer to the hole. Josh Allen, Mahomes and Tom Brady all two-putt, but Rodgers made his birdie putt. Hole 2: Rodgers had another tee shot in the middle of the fairway, as Allen hit a spectator to the right side. Mahomes’ fairway shot was hardly better. Brady’s approach landed his team on the green in two. Mahomes’ third shot was in the range of Brady on the green. Brady just missed an eagle putt and the team took another birdie. Needing a birdie putt, Mahomes missed just to the left. Brady/Rodgers UP2

Rodgers had another tee shot in the middle of the fairway, as Allen hit a spectator to the right side. Mahomes’ fairway shot was hardly better. Brady’s approach landed his team on the green in two. Mahomes’ third shot was in the range of Brady on the green. Brady just missed an eagle putt and the team took another birdie. Needing a birdie putt, Mahomes missed just to the left. Hole 3: TNT confirmed Mahomes opened his first “adult beverage” ahead of the par 4 third hole — which led to the best drive of the four, just off the green. Brady and Rodgers took Rodgers’ ball after Brady’s landed left of the fairway. Brady’s approach shot rolled a bit past the hole, as Rodgers’ was just short. Mahomes’ putt from off the green was close enough for the team to pick the ball up with a birdie. Brady and Rodgers missed their birdie putts. Brady/Rodgers UP1

What they’ll be talking about

The one-liners to know

Prior to the match, Mahomes called himself the “J.R. Smith of putting” — joking that he considers himself a very streaky putter.

Ernie Johnson announced Mahomes as the only golfer not sacked by J.J. Watt, upon which Mahomes said he hopes that fact continues Week 1, as the Chiefs play the Cardinals.

Brady had the Lombardi Trophy on his golf balls, and he asked Allen if he had ever seen one.

On the fourth hole, Charles Barkley told Mahomes the Divisional Round was the best game he had ever seen. “The biggest thing was to stay in the moment... and luckily, the coin toss went my way, so we got to move on to the next round,” said Mahomes.

Allen complimented Rodgers on his golf game, saying “That’s what happens when you don’t go to OTAs — you can be pretty good at golf.”

Tweets and things

All this clip needed to be was 1 second shorter https://t.co/m3G1ZlWV3t — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) June 1, 2022

Josh Allen had Tom Brady's NFL combine picture printed on his golf ball for #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/p5atqqfPA0 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 1, 2022

Patrick Mahomes after his second shot, which lands on the green on the 1st hole of The Match: “I prepared my whole life for this moment, not the Super Bowl.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 1, 2022

Now that’s a shot tracer many #Chiefs fans can relate to. pic.twitter.com/inTuZPzP32 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 1, 2022

If you’re not watching ‘The Match’ on TNT, and you want to play golf but are in fear of being “bad”, watch the ‘pro athlete’ divide and conquer with great error. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) June 1, 2022