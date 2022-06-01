Mahomes/Allen vs. Brady/Rodgers: How to watch ‘The Match’ on Wednesday

After months of anticipation — and more than a little trash talk — the quarterback (golf) matchup of the offseason has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen are taking on Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in Capital One’s “The Match” from Las Vegas.

You can watch the action on the TNT cable network or the TNT app. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday.

I need to talk to whoever wrote this joke… https://t.co/hjYEJ1gdd2 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 1, 2022

This celebrity golf match pits three of the last five NFL MVPs against each other for the very first time, with the league’s biggest young stars facing off against its most successful veterans.

This is the sixth year that “The Match” has taken place. According to event creator Bryan Zuriff, the idea of pairing Mahomes and Allen against Brady and Rodgers came to him while watching Kansas City’s thrilling overtime victory over Buffalo in 2021’s Divisional playoff round.