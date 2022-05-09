Chiefs’ Andy Reid provides Skyy Moore, Jody Fortson injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided two injury notes as the team concluded rookie minicamp on Monday afternoon.

First, he spoke about second-round rookie Skyy Moore, who was limited for all three days due to a hamstring injury.

“He tweaked his hamstring before he got here,” said Reid. “We’ll be ready to go when he gets back.”

Asked about Moore and what the Chiefs see in him, Reid essentially started by saying he doesn’t know yet — considering his on-the-field absence over the weekend.

“Well, I’m curious to see how he does,” said Reid. “I didn’t get much of a look here, but the thing I liked in college was [that] he was strong — physically strong. The things they did with him, he was very good at — whether it was a short-to-intermediate game, whether it was the long game. He could do it all. He’s got good speed. He’s got good hands — huge hands. 10-plus (inch) hands and long arms. He’s strong. You could see it. You guys (the media) saw him on the field out there. He’s put together, so I look forward to seeing him play.”

Reid also provided a note on tight end Jody Fortson, who, in October, had surgery to repair the torn Achilles he suffered in the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against Washington.

“There’s a chance you get him in Phase 3,” explained Reid, referring to the last section of the OTA program. “We’ll just have to see how that goes. If not, training camp. He’s done very well with his rehab — and he’s another one of those that goes 100 miles an hour and wants to get going, but got to be smart with that, too.”

Fortson had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns before his season-ending injury. Safety Bryan Cook (shoulder) and wide receiver Cornell Powell (hamstring) — whom the Chiefs initially announced as injured — were able to participate in a much greater capacity than Moore throughout the weekend.