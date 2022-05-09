Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale Friday

As we reported last month, the NFL is set to announce its official schedule for all 273 games of the 2022 regular season at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday night. We already know that the Kansas City Chiefs will open Week 2 by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Dates and times for a few more highlighted games will be announced before the full schedule release on Thursday — so before then, we’ll probably know about a few more.

And after that, the Chiefs are wasting no time. Single-game regular-season tickets will go on sale the next morning.

Single game tickets will go on sale starting 11AM on Friday — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 9, 2022

The Chiefs gave additional details in a press release.

Tickets may be purchased at www.Chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Season ticket members will have an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets in addition to their season tickets. In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2022 season beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate. Ticket and parking pass delivery will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.Chiefs.com/parking. Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.

Tickets for the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game against the Chargers are already on sale at www.Chiefs.com

As a reminder, here are the Chiefs’ opponents for 2022 — one of the toughest schedules in the league:

Home games: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Road games: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.