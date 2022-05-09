Let’s Argue: the Honey Badger can be replaced

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Honey Badger can be replaced

Honey Badger is replaceable — Nicholas Ward (@coachnickward) May 5, 2022

Well, it’s official.

Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu Era is over. Mathieu agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Considering Mathieu is from New Orleans — and played his college ball at LSU — this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. As far as the Chiefs are concerned, the writing was on the wall when they acquired safety Justin Reid — a former teammate of Mathieu’s —from the Houston Texans.

To a certain extent, everyone is replaceable. That doesn’t change when it comes to the Honey Badger. But one thing you can’t teach is leadership.

Mathieu was the voice of the locker room. Now, someone else has to step up.

Except for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it’s unlikely any Chiefs will finish their careers with Kansas City

With the exceptions of Mahomes and Kelce it’s unlikely any of our current players finish their careers with Kansas City.



The Chiefs are shifting away from long-term, high dollar contracts.



Youth, internal competition and the accumulation of draft picks are higher priorities. — Jake Wilson (@Jake_for_now) May 5, 2022

This is part of the reason Mathieu is no longer here.

With his moves this offseason, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach made it very clear that he wants his roster to be younger, faster and more physical.

Veach has also created a lot more flexibility in the team’s cap space. Trading away Tyreek Hill wasn’t an easy decision — but Veach made the most of it by crushing the draft, giving the Chiefs more avenues to improve on both sides of the ball.

It’s obviously hard to say which Chiefs players will stay for the remainder of their careers — but outside of Mahomes and Kelce, Chris Jones is a name to watch.

This season, Skyy Moore will have more catches and yards than Tyreek Hill

Skyy Moore will have more catches and yards than Tyreek Hill in 2022. — Joe Belt (@ejbelt1) May 5, 2022

Speaking of Hill... this is a hot take if I ever saw one.

Look, I believe Moore will be an instant contributor from Day 1. He’s a good route runner, has great hands and brings a level of physicality for his size.

Moore, however, will be sharing targets with the likes of Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and others — while in Miami, Hill will clearly be the first option.

I admire the optimism — but barring injury, I feel very confident in saying Hill will have more catches and yards than Moore.

In Week 1, Joshua Williams will play 10% of the snaps — and by Week 10, he will be a starter

Joshua Williams will be playing 10% of the snaps in week 1 and a starter by week 10 — AznPK (@AznPK15) May 5, 2022

This is a take I can get behind.

Despite playing at a small school, the Fayetteville State cornerback increased his stock by showing well at the Senior Bowl.

Nonetheless, Williams is still raw. He’ll need some polishing up — but what rookie doesn’t?

Considering his size, athleticism and smarts, I don’t think it’s crazy to believe he’ll get snaps in Week 1. And as time goes on, he’ll only get better.