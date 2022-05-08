Rookie Skyy Moore says you can’t stop the Chiefs’ playbook

Even though Skyy Moore isn’t doing much on-the-field work at Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp due to a hamstring issue, the wide receiver has been able to get his hands on head coach Andy Reid’s playbook.

And as he begins to absorb it, he says he believes there isn’t a better fit for him out there.

“I feel like this is the best system for me,” said Moore. “I’ve figured out that you can’t really stop our playbook. Everything about the plays, there’s a way to attack the defense in every type of play.”

Moore loves the detail provided by Reid and the coaching staff.

“Everything matters, from the split to the route to the leverage of the corners,” explained Moore. “Everything. That’s definitely something [that’s] not new, but more amplified.”

During the NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded back from the 50th overall pick to the 54th overall pick in order to gain a fifth-rounder. Kansas City had to hold its breath as four players went off the board, but no team ahead of it picked Moore.

That allowed the Chiefs to draft him — inserting him into the new-look room led by Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I feel like the receiving room that I’m walking into has everything,” said Moore, “but I feel like I bring versatility and just another playmaker.”

Right after the selection, Moore explained that he now gets to play with the league’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes — and the two have had a chance to catch up since he became a Chief.

“We had a couple conversations just about coming in here, getting the playbook down and taking the mental reps — doing everything I can to help me and set me up for the next step.”

Moore continued.

“Really, I just want to come in here and just carve my role out and do whatever the team needs me to do so we can go get that next Super Bowl.”

The rookie’s hamstring issue is considered minor, and the hope is he will be at full strength for voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) that begin later this month.