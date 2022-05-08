Catching up on injuries at the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of their three-day rookie minicamp. The minicamp (roster) began on Saturday and runs through Monday. Ahead of Saturday, the Chiefs’ public relations team provided three injury updates.

Safety Bryan Cook is dealing with a shoulder issue, and second-year wide receiver Cornell Powell and rookie Skyy Moore are dealing with hamstring issues.

Both Cook and Moore had an opportunity to address their ailments, which they did in their turns at the podium.

“I’m on the field,” said Cook on Saturday. “I’m on the field until they tell me not to be. I’m going to do what they let me do. Other than that, things I can’t do, I’m going to try to make the most of it. That’s all I can do.”

“It’s getting better,” said Moore on Sunday. “It’s a minor hamstring tweak. I’m just working with (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick [Burkholder] right now. I’m going to be back soon.”

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Justyn Ross, who signed with the Chiefs after his last collegiate season ended early due to foot surgery, says he feels back to himself. In their initial announcement on Saturday, the Chiefs did not mention Ross being among those who needed medical attention.

“[I’ve put in] a lot of hard work,” said Ross on Sunday. “Just putting in the time, for real — trying to get back to that normal me... I feel good.”

The Chiefs begin their full minicamp on Wednesday, May 25.