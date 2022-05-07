Filed under: LOOK: Here is the Chiefs’ full rookie minicamp roster By Pete Sweeney@pgsween May 7, 2022, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: LOOK: Here is the Chiefs’ full rookie minicamp roster Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email #Chiefs rookie minicamp roster — camp runs Saturday through Monday pic.twitter.com/m81cT6iSe4— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 7, 2022 (If you can’t see the above Twitter embed, click here.) More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
