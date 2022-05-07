Chiefs’ reveal jersey numbers for 10 draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon. With the rookies’ initial appearance on the field comes their selection of jersey numbers.

Here are the draft pick jersey numbers — in order of selection:

Your 2022 Draft Class pic.twitter.com/R1bQByfQEI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 7, 2022

Cornerback Trent McDuffie — No. 21

No. 21 Defensive end George Karlaftis — No. 56

No. 56 Wide receiver Skyy Moore — No. 24

No. 24 Safety Bryan Cook — No. 6

No. 6 Linebacker Leo Chenal — No. 49

No. 49 Cornerback Joshua Williams — No. 23

No. 23 Offensive lineman Darian Kinnard — No. 75

No. 75 Cornerback Jaylen Watson — No. 35

No. 35 Running back Isiah Pacheco — No. 10

No. 10 Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson — No. 13

Which jersey — if any — will you pick up?