 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs’ reveal jersey numbers for 10 draft picks

Rookie minicamp begins on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon. With the rookies’ initial appearance on the field comes their selection of jersey numbers.

Here are the draft pick jersey numbers — in order of selection:

  • Cornerback Trent McDuffie — No. 21
  • Defensive end George Karlaftis — No. 56
  • Wide receiver Skyy Moore — No. 24
  • Safety Bryan Cook — No. 6
  • Linebacker Leo Chenal — No. 49
  • Cornerback Joshua Williams — No. 23
  • Offensive lineman Darian Kinnard — No. 75
  • Cornerback Jaylen Watson — No. 35
  • Running back Isiah Pacheco — No. 10
  • Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson — No. 13

Which jersey — if any — will you pick up?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...