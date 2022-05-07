Chiefs’ reveal jersey numbers for 10 draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon. With the rookies’ initial appearance on the field comes their selection of jersey numbers.
Here are the draft pick jersey numbers — in order of selection:
Your 2022 Draft Class pic.twitter.com/R1bQByfQEI— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 7, 2022
- Cornerback Trent McDuffie — No. 21
- Defensive end George Karlaftis — No. 56
- Wide receiver Skyy Moore — No. 24
- Safety Bryan Cook — No. 6
- Linebacker Leo Chenal — No. 49
- Cornerback Joshua Williams — No. 23
- Offensive lineman Darian Kinnard — No. 75
- Cornerback Jaylen Watson — No. 35
- Running back Isiah Pacheco — No. 10
- Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson — No. 13
Which jersey — if any — will you pick up?
Loading comments...