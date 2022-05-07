40 tryout players are participating in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

In addition to the 10 rookies acquired in the 2022 NFL Draft (and 10 more undrafted free agent rookies who were signed on Friday), the Chiefs have 40 tryout players participating.

Tryout Players

2022 Chiefs Rookie Minicamp Pos Player Hgt Wgt Age School RB Devin Darrington 5-9 205 23 Virginia WR Trevor Begue 5-11 195 24 Incarnate Word WR Andre Boston 6-3 200 23 E. Michigan WR Ryan McDaniel 6-2 215 23 N. Carolina Cent. WR Breon Michel 6-1 195 24 Missori S&T WR Joshua Nunnelly 6-0 195 24 W. Michigan WR Jake Parker 6-1 210 26 Howard Payne WR Kendrick Price Jr. 6-1 205 23 Northwestern St. WR Dionte Smith 6-0 150 23 Missouri WR Raleigh Webb 6-2 213 24 Citadel TE Mitchell Brinkman 6-4 256 24 S. Florida T Malik Clark 6-2 290 25 Kansas G Chistopher Glazer 6-4 300 22 Virginia G Vitaliy Gurman 6-4 310 23 Toledo T Greg Long 6-4 300 24 Purdue G Hunter Spartz 6-3 305 23 Montana Tech T William Ulmer III 6-4 312 24 Marshall G Tyler Witt 6-2 305 24 Purdue DE Brandon Barlow 6-4 258 24 Boston College DE Brandon Bowen 6-4 275 24 Incarnate Word DT Christian Clark 6-0 343 24 Alabama St. DE Daniel Joseph 6-3 265 25 N. Carolina St. DE Tristan Nichols 6-4 245 23 Nevada DT Ikenna Onwuasoanya 6-2 297 24 Colo. St. Pueblo DT Thomas Rayam Jr. 6-0 293 24 Boston College DT Joe Wallace 6-1 300 23 Sam Houston LB Jordan Genmark Heath 6-1 225 24 UCLA LB Jonathan Jones 5-11 230 24 Toledo LB Sherwin Lavaka 6-1 225 24 Weber St. S Aqualis Brown 5-11 206 24 S. Illinois CB Caleb Holden 5-10 180 23 Merrimack CB Cameron Johnson 5-11 180 23 UCLA S Antwon Kincaid 5-11 205 23 W. Kentucky CB Komotay Koffie 6-1 190 25 N. Colorado CB Jaylon Monroe 5-9 180 23 Tulane CB Jascha Moore 6-1 185 24 W. Florida S Reggie Stubblefield 6-0 195 23 Kansas St. P Mac Brown 6-4 205 24 Mississippi LS Ross Reiter 6-0 235 22 Colorado St. K Parker White 6-5 205 23 S. Carolina

One or two of these players might be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.

A group of players who were on the Chiefs’ 2021 active roster or practice squad are also participating, just so the team will have the right mix of players to run the scrimmages and drills they need. A total of 74 players are involved.