40 tryout players are participating in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

Kansas City is hosting a group of players hoping to complete their dream of playing in the NFL.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs training camp David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

In addition to the 10 rookies acquired in the 2022 NFL Draft (and 10 more undrafted free agent rookies who were signed on Friday), the Chiefs have 40 tryout players participating.

Tryout Players
2022 Chiefs Rookie Minicamp

Pos Player Hgt Wgt Age School
RB Devin Darrington 5-9 205 23 Virginia
WR Trevor Begue 5-11 195 24 Incarnate Word
WR Andre Boston 6-3 200 23 E. Michigan
WR Ryan McDaniel 6-2 215 23 N. Carolina Cent.
WR Breon Michel 6-1 195 24 Missori S&T
WR Joshua Nunnelly 6-0 195 24 W. Michigan
WR Jake Parker 6-1 210 26 Howard Payne
WR Kendrick Price Jr. 6-1 205 23 Northwestern St.
WR Dionte Smith 6-0 150 23 Missouri
WR Raleigh Webb 6-2 213 24 Citadel
TE Mitchell Brinkman 6-4 256 24 S. Florida
T Malik Clark 6-2 290 25 Kansas
G Chistopher Glazer 6-4 300 22 Virginia
G Vitaliy Gurman 6-4 310 23 Toledo
T Greg Long 6-4 300 24 Purdue
G Hunter Spartz 6-3 305 23 Montana Tech
T William Ulmer III 6-4 312 24 Marshall
G Tyler Witt 6-2 305 24 Purdue
DE Brandon Barlow 6-4 258 24 Boston College
DE Brandon Bowen 6-4 275 24 Incarnate Word
DT Christian Clark 6-0 343 24 Alabama St.
DE Daniel Joseph 6-3 265 25 N. Carolina St.
DE Tristan Nichols 6-4 245 23 Nevada
DT Ikenna Onwuasoanya 6-2 297 24 Colo. St. Pueblo
DT Thomas Rayam Jr. 6-0 293 24 Boston College
DT Joe Wallace 6-1 300 23 Sam Houston
LB Jordan Genmark Heath 6-1 225 24 UCLA
LB Jonathan Jones 5-11 230 24 Toledo
LB Sherwin Lavaka 6-1 225 24 Weber St.
S Aqualis Brown 5-11 206 24 S. Illinois
CB Caleb Holden 5-10 180 23 Merrimack
CB Cameron Johnson 5-11 180 23 UCLA
S Antwon Kincaid 5-11 205 23 W. Kentucky
CB Komotay Koffie 6-1 190 25 N. Colorado
CB Jaylon Monroe 5-9 180 23 Tulane
CB Jascha Moore 6-1 185 24 W. Florida
S Reggie Stubblefield 6-0 195 23 Kansas St.
P Mac Brown 6-4 205 24 Mississippi
LS Ross Reiter 6-0 235 22 Colorado St.
K Parker White 6-5 205 23 S. Carolina

One or two of these players might be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.

A group of players who were on the Chiefs’ 2021 active roster or practice squad are also participating, just so the team will have the right mix of players to run the scrimmages and drills they need. A total of 74 players are involved.

