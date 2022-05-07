40 tryout players are participating in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.
In addition to the 10 rookies acquired in the 2022 NFL Draft (and 10 more undrafted free agent rookies who were signed on Friday), the Chiefs have 40 tryout players participating.
Tryout Players
2022 Chiefs Rookie Minicamp
|Pos
|Player
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Age
|School
|RB
|Devin Darrington
|5-9
|205
|23
|Virginia
|WR
|Trevor Begue
|5-11
|195
|24
|Incarnate Word
|WR
|Andre Boston
|6-3
|200
|23
|E. Michigan
|WR
|Ryan McDaniel
|6-2
|215
|23
|N. Carolina Cent.
|WR
|Breon Michel
|6-1
|195
|24
|Missori S&T
|WR
|Joshua Nunnelly
|6-0
|195
|24
|W. Michigan
|WR
|Jake Parker
|6-1
|210
|26
|Howard Payne
|WR
|Kendrick Price Jr.
|6-1
|205
|23
|Northwestern St.
|WR
|Dionte Smith
|6-0
|150
|23
|Missouri
|WR
|Raleigh Webb
|6-2
|213
|24
|Citadel
|TE
|Mitchell Brinkman
|6-4
|256
|24
|S. Florida
|T
|Malik Clark
|6-2
|290
|25
|Kansas
|G
|Chistopher Glazer
|6-4
|300
|22
|Virginia
|G
|Vitaliy Gurman
|6-4
|310
|23
|Toledo
|T
|Greg Long
|6-4
|300
|24
|Purdue
|G
|Hunter Spartz
|6-3
|305
|23
|Montana Tech
|T
|William Ulmer III
|6-4
|312
|24
|Marshall
|G
|Tyler Witt
|6-2
|305
|24
|Purdue
|DE
|Brandon Barlow
|6-4
|258
|24
|Boston College
|DE
|Brandon Bowen
|6-4
|275
|24
|Incarnate Word
|DT
|Christian Clark
|6-0
|343
|24
|Alabama St.
|DE
|Daniel Joseph
|6-3
|265
|25
|N. Carolina St.
|DE
|Tristan Nichols
|6-4
|245
|23
|Nevada
|DT
|Ikenna Onwuasoanya
|6-2
|297
|24
|Colo. St. Pueblo
|DT
|Thomas Rayam Jr.
|6-0
|293
|24
|Boston College
|DT
|Joe Wallace
|6-1
|300
|23
|Sam Houston
|LB
|Jordan Genmark Heath
|6-1
|225
|24
|UCLA
|LB
|Jonathan Jones
|5-11
|230
|24
|Toledo
|LB
|Sherwin Lavaka
|6-1
|225
|24
|Weber St.
|S
|Aqualis Brown
|5-11
|206
|24
|S. Illinois
|CB
|Caleb Holden
|5-10
|180
|23
|Merrimack
|CB
|Cameron Johnson
|5-11
|180
|23
|UCLA
|S
|Antwon Kincaid
|5-11
|205
|23
|W. Kentucky
|CB
|Komotay Koffie
|6-1
|190
|25
|N. Colorado
|CB
|Jaylon Monroe
|5-9
|180
|23
|Tulane
|CB
|Jascha Moore
|6-1
|185
|24
|W. Florida
|S
|Reggie Stubblefield
|6-0
|195
|23
|Kansas St.
|P
|Mac Brown
|6-4
|205
|24
|Mississippi
|LS
|Ross Reiter
|6-0
|235
|22
|Colorado St.
|K
|Parker White
|6-5
|205
|23
|S. Carolina
One or two of these players might be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.
A group of players who were on the Chiefs’ 2021 active roster or practice squad are also participating, just so the team will have the right mix of players to run the scrimmages and drills they need. A total of 74 players are involved.
Loading comments...