Chiefs announce signings of 7 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents

By Pete Sweeney
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Alabama Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Early Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed first-round defensive end George Karlaftis to his rookie contract; he was just the first of many. The team later announced the signings of six other draft picks via its official Twitter account.

Second-round safety Bryan Cook, seventh-round defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, fifth-round right tackle Darian Kinnard, first-round defensive back Trent McDuffie, seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco and seventh-round cornerback Jaylen Watson also signed their contracts.

That leaves second-round wide receiver Skyy Moore, third-round linebacker Leo Chenal and fourth-round defensive back Joshua Williams left to sign.

The Chiefs weren’t done, as they announced the signing of 10 undrafted free agents in another tweet:

After the Chiefs drafted seven defensive players and three offensive players, the official undrafted class was the opposite — including seven offensive players and three defensive players.

Offensive guard Mike Caliendo, linebacker Jack Cochrane, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Jerrion Early, running back Taylon Fleet-Davis, defensive back Nasir Greer, tight end Kehinde Oginni, offensive tackle Gene Pryor, linebacker Mike Rose and wide receiver Justyn Ross also signed contracts with the club.

The Chiefs’ rookie minicamp begins on Saturday afternoon and runs through Monday.

