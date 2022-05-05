Chiefs fans name their favorite player of the 2022 draft class

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

This week, we asked Chiefs fans for their opinions on the team’s NFL Draft class.

A final grade

After submitting round-by-round grades last week, most Chiefs fans (87%) graded the overall draft an “A.” 99% of Chiefs fans believed the draft at least deserved a “B.” That’s a very good reaction for the work of general manager Brett Veach and his personnel team.

Chiefs fans love a pass rusher

The vote for favorite Chief out of the draft was close, with pass rusher George Karlaftis winning the vote (26%). Wide receiver Skyy Moore and linebacker Leo Chanel were not far behind at 23% apiece. The draft’s top pick, cornerback Trent McDuffie, only saw 18% of the vote.

A rookie at right tackle

We have a training camp battle brewing for the Chiefs at the right tackle position, with veteran Andrew Wylie trying to stave off fifth-round rookie Darian Kinnard — all the while, Lucas Niang will be continuing his injury rehab. Nearly two-thirds (62%) like the rookie to win the battle. And the Chiefs seem confident, too.

Touch the Skyy

Chiefs fans are bullish on their second-round rookie wide receiver, Skyy Moore; 84% of Chiefs fans believe Moore will hit the 500-yard mark this season. He has a good chance, especially now that the offense is expected to be a more balanced attack, considering Tyreek Hill heading to Miami.

NFL fans place Chiefs’ draft among the best

League-wide NFL fans put the Chiefs in the conversation for top draft, with 10% of fans thinking Veach put together the best class. The New York Jets led the way at 39%, ahead of the Baltimore Ravens by more than 10%.