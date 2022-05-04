Chiefs won’t play an international game in Germany or elsewhere in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will not be traveling to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall. That nod went to the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs won’t be traveling to England or Mexico, either.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced its full five-game slate of international games, and no game included the Chiefs:

Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt discussed a possible international game last Friday.

“The league will be playing a number of international games — I’m hopeful that we’ll be one of them,” said Hunt. “If we’re not selected this year, I think we’ll be selected in the next two or three years. Obviously, we would be excited to play in Germany if the opportunity presents itself.”

The Chiefs have to be a little peeved that the league went in another direction for the first-ever regular-season game in Germany, considering Chiefs-Buccaneers was the only possible scheduled matchup that would have included two of the four teams with marketing rights in the country (The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots also have rights, but neither team has a scheduled game against another team with rights the German market).

This year’s 17-game schedule includes eight home games and nine road games, all of which will be played in the United States. Right now, we know the Chiefs will host the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Week 2’s Thursday Night Football — and we also know they will be on the road to start the season.

The rest of the schedule will be available to the public on Thursday night, May 12.