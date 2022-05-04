Arrowheadlines: Chiefs up to third in CBS’ post-draft power rankings

The latest

What was the best value pick in Round 5? Miller: The Chiefs found success in the 2021 draft by tapping into the clients of private offensive line coach Duke Manyweather when they added Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Both would go on to start every game for the team. This year, they went back to that well and added Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard at No. 145. Kinnard’s length and power make him an ideal right tackle — an area the Chiefs unsurprisingly are looking for a Day 1 starter. We rarely put those expectations on a fifth-rounder, but Kinnard has that potential.

3 - CHIEFS Trading Tyreek Hill changes things on offense, but they will again be in the mix because of Patrick Mahomes. They added some nice defensive pieces in the draft as well.

3 - George Karlaftis Purdue · Edge Kansas City Chiefs Drafted: No. 30 overall Karlaftis will have an even better career than his draft position portends, because of his strong base, excellent hand usage and non-stop motor. He might not be the most “bendy” edge player, but power and effort are crucial attributes for rushing the passer in the NFL. I projected him to Kansas City in my first four-round mock draft because of their dire need at the position, and because of the fact his game reminds me of former Chief Jared Allen.

Over the course of the 2021 season, it became abundantly clear that the Chiefs’ receiving corps wasn’t up to snuff. Behind superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, no one was separating themselves from the pack on or off the field. On the defensive side of the ball, it was well known that cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes, as well as safeties Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts, were set to hit the open market. Instead of attempting to patch up what he already had, Veach went back to the drawing board as he did the previous year. At wide receiver, the Chiefs let Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle sign elsewhere as free agents. Veach then traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a boatload of draft picks, giving the team a retooling avenue while maintaining even greater flexibility under the salary cap. Via free agency, the Chiefs added slot receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. In April’s draft, Kansas City took Western Michigan star Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick.

4. He adds another tall, long corner to the Chiefs’ secondary. Johnson checks in at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, making him the third-tallest cornerback currently on the roster. It’s not just height, either, as Johnson also has long arms at 32 5/8 inches. Here’s what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Johnson during the pre-draft process in 2019: “Long and tall with physical traits galore…Exceptional size for the position.” His addition continues a recent trend for Kansas City of acquiring longer boundary defenders, as the only cornerbacks taller than Johnson currently on the roster are rookies Joshua Williams (6-foot-3) and Jaylen Watson (6-foot-3). By comparison, only two corners (L’Jarius Sneed and Charvarius Ward, both at 6-foot-1) logged snaps for the Chiefs last season at 6-foot-0 or taller. Kansas City didn’t have any corners who checked in at 6-foot-2 or taller last season, and now they employ three.

Wide receiver Locks: JuJu Smith-Schuster Mecole Hardman Marquez Valdes-Scantling Skyy Moore Competition: Josh Gordon Daurice Fountain Cornell Powell Gehrig Dieter Corey Coleman Justyn Ross Justin Watson Matthew Sexton Omar Bayless Gary Jennings Chris Finke This is easily the most competitive position group in Kansas City with potentially two spots up for grab. You’ve got five holdovers from last year (Gordon, Fountain, Powell, Dieter and Finke). You’ve got a ton of reserve/future types (Bayless, Sexton, Watson and Jennings). You’ve got a former first-round draft pick looking to reignite his career in Coleman. You’ve got Ross, who has first-round talent, but serious medical concerns. I could see this going any number of ways, but prior to the Ross signing, I predicted that Fountain and Coleman would be the two to make it.

Around the NFL

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill sought therapy after playoff loss, says it’s not his job to mentor rookie Malik Willis | ESPN

The Titans’ rookies haven’t reported yet, but when they do, quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round pick in last week’s draft, will be among those first-year players. Tannehill said the Titans didn’t notify him that they were selecting Willis with the No. 86 pick, although he said he texted Willis soon after the team made the selection. The veteran quarterback said he understands how the league works and welcomes the competition. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him,” Tannehill said. “But if he learns from me along the way, that’s a great thing.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith’s plan for Derek Stingley Jr.: ‘Go up against every opponent’s No. 1 receiver’ | NFL.com

The Houston Texans saw it another way when they selected LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. What was the plan? Well, as Texans head coach Lovie Smith told Stingley, it’s for the No. 3 pick to go up against every opponent’s No. 1 receiver. Smith said as much to his rookie defensive back just before Stingley was drafted in a moment captured by NFL Films.

Source: Atlanta Falcons, star DT Grady Jarrett reach three-year extension worth up to $51 million | ESPN

The club agreed to a three-year extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Tuesday that is worth up to $17 million per year in new money and $51 million in totality for the extension if he reaches certain incentives, a source confirmed to ESPN. The extension includes $34.5 million guaranteed. Jarrett is now signed through the 2025 season at a total value of $67 million, including the money he was slated to earn in 2022. The news of the terms of the deal was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta. The Falcons confirmed that Jarrett agreed to a three-year extension but did not disclose financial terms.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Melvin Ingram: ‘We would love to have him back’

On Tuesday, Veach described how the Chiefs came to the decision to use the UFA tag. “Well that’s something our cap guys — (vice presidents of football operations) Brandt Tillis and Chris Shea — do a good job of,” said Veach. “It was an idea or concept we talked about maybe a week or two before the draft just as a possibility. And then we decided to do that. “As far as where he stands, it’s always a little bit different and unique with these veteran guys. Melvin’s a guy that he’s played a lot of football, he’s accomplished a lot and I don’t think he’s in a rush. We knew that when the free agency period started — that he wouldn’t be in a rush. He would take his time.” To this point in the offseason, Ingram’s only visit has been to the Miami Dolphins. As the Chiefs seemed to expect, the visit did not lead to an agreement.

A tweet to make you think

PROGRAMMING NOTE



All 5 International games to be played during the 2022 @NFL season will be announced on @gmfb Wednesday starting at 7a ET on @nflnetwork — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 3, 2022

