Watch episode 1 of ‘Work to Win’ here; discussion, poll

Episode 1 in the Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes video mini-series premiered Wednesday night.

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs behind-the-scenes video mini-series “Work to Win” premiered its first of three episodes on Wednesday night.

Episode One: From the signings of S Justin Reid, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling & RB Ronald Jones to the trade of WR Tyreek Hill, we look back at the moves the Chiefs made in the 2022 free agency period while looking ahead to the NFL Draft.

You can watch above or by using the Chiefs’ YouTube channel:

Poll

Grade the first episode of ‘Work to Win’ here.

view results
  • 58%
    A
    (74 votes)
  • 32%
    B
    (41 votes)
  • 6%
    C
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    F
    (2 votes)
126 votes total Vote Now

