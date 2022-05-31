Travis Kelce leads Pro Football Focus’ tight end rankings

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus continued its 2022 rankings with the tight end position. PFF author Anthony Treash broke the players up into three tiers: elite (tier 1), tier 1 capabilities but have slipped (tier 2) and the best of the rest (tier 3).

Kelce led the six tight ends listed in the “elite” category. Here are Treash’s comments:

Kelce has been the NFL’s most valuable tight end in each of the past four seasons, according to PFF WAR, largely because of his pass-catching chops. He possesses an innate ability to get open, whether in one-on-one situations, against zone coverage or in attempts to find space on broken plays. He’s been on the receiving end of 274 first downs or touchdowns over the past four years, which is 86 more than any other tight end. Ninety-six of those came against single coverage, a position-leading mark by 26.

The first down-or-touchdown number is no surprise, considering how often quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for Kelce. We’ve often talked on these pages about the Kelce-Mahomes mind-meld, and it’s well known now the two were most responsible for the “13 seconds” it took to come back against the Buffalo Bills in last year’s Divisional Round.

Kelce is also very good after the catch, finishing in the top seven in the YAC category in each of the last two seasons. Set to turn 33 during the season, Kelce is joined in the “elite” tier by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Check out the full PFF tight end rankings here.