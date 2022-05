On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs will debut a three-part miniseries called “Work to Win.” On Memorial Day, the team shared a preview of the series on its official Twitter account.

Work to Win presented by @flyairshare premieres Tuesday at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/MT7hD9OZ9H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 29, 2022

The first episode will drop Tuesday at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time.