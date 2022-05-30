Let’s Argue: George Karlaftis will have at least 5 more sacks than Frank Clark

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

George Karlaftis have at least five more sacks than Frank Clark

Karlaftis will finish with a minimum of 5 more sacks than Frank Clark. — Keaton Smith (@KeatonSmithTake) May 24, 2022

If this happens, the Chiefs would be absolutely thrilled.

Unfortunately, this is very unlikely — unless Clark suffers a major injury and misses significant time.

Clark is coming off his lowest season sack total with the Chiefs: 4.5. Ironically, Karlaftis is also coming off a season with 4.5 sacks. The difference is that one did it in the NFL, while the other did it against college competition.

So let’s assume Clark again gets 4.5 sacks. That means Karlaftis would have to double his 2021 college sack total during his rookie year.

That seems unlikely.

Justyn Ross will make the 53-man roster

Justyn Ross will make the 53 man roster and make a significant impact. — King Jeremy, the Wicked (@StangXx) May 24, 2022

Let the Justyn Ross hype continue!

If you haven’t seen the one-handed catch Ross made in practice, then it’s safe to say you’ve been living under a rock. I believe Ross has a really good chance of making the final roster.

It’s been mentioned several times before, but Ross was a first-round talent before the injury issues arose. This undrafted free agent could wind up being one of the biggest steals we’ve seen in quite some time.

The Chiefs’ offense will be better this year

Chiefs offense will be better this year than it was last year. Andy Reid is gonna get this offense rolling even without Tyreek — Joseph Bartholomew (Joey Bart for short) (@MarcBalls55) May 24, 2022

This has been a relatively popular take in Chiefs Kingdom — and after weeks of pondering about it, I’m finally on board. I truly believe it makes sense.

First of all, let me get this out the way: you can’t replace Tyreek Hill. He is a generational talent with generational speed.

But on the flip side, the Chiefs’ receiver room is better overall with quality depth.

I also believe we’ll see a more balanced attack, with more running plays behind the team’s very physical offensive line.

Never doubt Andy Reid.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be benched by Week 10

CEH will be benched by week 10 and Derrick Gore will be the starter — Gavin Lane (@GavinLaneFB) May 24, 2022

This is why I love this series: because we get takes like this one.

I understand the issues about Edwards-Helaire. But unless injuries occur, there’s no way he’ll be benched for Derrick Gore.

In limited carries, Edwards-Helaire actually ran the ball very well in the playoffs. He averaged over seven yards a carry on 13 touches during his two postseason games.

Another thing to keep in mind is that he is a first-round pick. The Chiefs are going to do everything in their power to get the most out of him. That’s just how the game works.

Lastly, if anyone replaces him, it will be free-agent acquisition Ronald Jones.