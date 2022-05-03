Chiefs say Rashad Fenton undergoing rehab for shoulder issue

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach joined local media members to recap the NFL Draft and the days that followed.

The draft saw Veach acquire five defensive backs (including a first-round corner) — and on Monday, he traded for now-former Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson. All six defensive backs will be competing for various roles on the Chiefs’ 2022 roster.

As far as returning players go, fourth-year cornerback (and former sixth-round pick) Rashad Fenton saw a breakout in 2021. Pro Football Focus has noted Fenton’s 86.3 career coverage grade ranks fourth in the league since 2019, trailing only Jaire Alexander, Jalen Ramsey and Jamel Dean.

“Fenton’s a guy that obviously we’re high on and we’re very confident in,” said Veach, before revealing that the cornerback is on the mend. “He’s going through a little bit of a rehab now, so hopefully we get him for the start of training camp.”

A back injury held Fenton out of the Wild Card and Divisional round playoff games last year, but Veach said Fenton’s correction is on his shoulder.

“I’m sure (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick [Burkholder] will talk about that either after OTAs or before,” said Veach. “It’s something that I think he’ll be ready for training camp. We certainly want to get some guys out here and be ready to roll and be in a position to kind of know what we have.”

Chiefs OTA (organized team activity) workouts begin on May 25.