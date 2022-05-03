The Chiefs’ round-by-round report card for the 2022 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

Chiefs fans grade the pick of Trent McDuffie

More than half (53%) of Chiefs fans surveyed gave the selection of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick of the first round an A grade — and just 9% gave it a C or less. Immediately after the pick, Arrowhead Pride film analysts Ron Kopp, Bryan Stewart and Talon Graff gave it a B, A- and B+. The reader’s grade point average (GPA) worked out to 3.26, while the staff came in at 3.33.

Chiefs fans grade the pick of George Karlaftis

A somewhat smaller percentage of fans (47%) graded the acquisition of Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick with an A — but exactly the same percentage (11%) graded it as a C or less — a GPA of 3.14. When they graded the pick right afterward, Ron, Bryan and Talon gave the move a B-, B and B. That’s a 2.89, making it the only pick the staff liked significantly less than the readers.

Grades for the rest of the draft

On Friday night, Kansas City selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with the 54th pick. 38% of AP readers gave the pick an A, 48% gave it a B and 15% graded it a C or below. Ron, Bryan and Talon gave grades of A-, B and C+. Both the readers and the staff gave this pick a GPA of almost exactly 3.00.

Then the Chiefs grabbed Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook at 62. More than half of our readers (56%) gave it an A, while 37% awarded a B and just 8% went with a C or less. Ron, Bryan and Talon were even higher on the acqusition, grading it with an A-, B+ and an A for a 3.67 GPA — compared to the readers’ 3.35.

In the third round, the Chiefs used their 103rd pick to take Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal. This time, two-thirds of our readers (66%) gave the pick an A grade, 29% gave it a B and just 6% gave it a C or less. Ron, Bryan and Talon handed out an A, B+ and B+. The readers and staff were fairly close to agreement with GPAs of 3.51 and 3.44.

Kansas City didn’t pick again until late in Saturday’s fourth round, when they used the 135th pick to acquire Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams. Readers were all-in, with 69% giving the selection an A grade, 26% a B and only 4% a C or below. This was the staff’s favorite pick. Ron, Kristian Gumminger and Rocky Magaña weighed in with an A, B+ and A+ for a 3.89 GPA. The readers gave it only a 3.54.

Trading into the top of the fifth, the Chiefs then selected Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard at 145. Among readers, enthusiasm was clearly mounting. 83% of them gave the pick an A, 15% a B and only 2% a C or less. With a GPA of 3.77, this was the readers’ favorite pick. Ron, Kristian and Rocky really liked it, too, giving it an A, A and B+ for an almost identical 3.78.

The grades for the seventh-round picks are in the table below.

All told, AP readers gave the whole draft a GPA of 3.12 — just above a B. The staff’s GPA was 3.26, which is closer to a B+.