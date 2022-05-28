Arrowheadlines: Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly wants to become NFL’s highest paid left tackle

The latest

Orlando Brown, seeking new agent, is about to make a big request of the Kansas City Chiefs | OutKick

Because Orlando Brown Jr. wants to become the highest paid left tackle in the NFL, according to a league source. And there are some issues with that, not the least of which is quite fundamental. “He’s still working to get an agent, is what he’s doing,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “He’s interviewing these different people. Once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida, so he is getting his workouts in.” At least one of those agent interviews included the discussion of how to get a deal that would potentially make Brown the highest paid player at his position and get him the highest guaranteed money any tackle has gotten, the source told OutKick. So what does that mean? Well, the highest paid left tackle in the NFL right now is Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a six-year deal worth in excess of $138 million that averages $23 million per season, according to overthecap.com. Williams got $45.1 million in guaranteed money. Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari in 2020 signed a four-year extension worth $92 million that also averages $23 million per season, per overthecap.com. Bakhtiari got $30 million in guaranteed money. And it should be noted when Ronnie Stanley signed his five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, he got $64 million in guaranteed money on a $98.75 million deal..

Ranking NFL 2022 ‘Triplets,’ Part II: Chargers edge out Bengals for top spot; Chiefs slipping | CBS Sports

4. Kansas City Chiefs (Avg: 4.5, High: 2, Low: 10) QB: Patrick Mahomes RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire TE: Travis Kelce This is the first time Kansas City is outside the top 2 since 2018, Mahomes’ first season as the starter — and it’s likely not due to anything the Chiefs are lacking. There are just a few trios that have become so electric, so quickly, that having a running back whose efficiency has been questionable and a tight end who is on the wrong side of 30 (while still being one of the best in the NFL) was enough to knock them a few spots backward, and to prevent them from getting any first-place votes for the first time.

Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey on ways he can improve in 2022, and that epic 13-second drive | Kansas City Star

Humphrey talked about his breakout rookie season and making an immediate impact with the Chiefs during an interview last week with Steven St. John on WHB (810 AM). “For me, it was all about just confidence coming in. I felt like I had something to prove,” Humphrey said. “So coming in right away from rookie minicamp, I was ready to come out and just prove what I can do. So they gave me a chance and I just took that chance and didn’t let it go. I felt ready from Day 1. “It was one of those things that once I just got down the playbook and everything, I knew I could make an impact. So really just coming in Day 1, doing the drills, everything like that, building a relationship with the people by me, the different offensive linemen by me. I knew it would be a great fit and I knew that I could really make an impact on Day 1.”

AFC West burning questions for 2022: Will Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill? Can Chargers make jump? | CBS Sports

Instead of giving Hill a big payday, the Chiefs traded him to Miami, where the All-Pro receiver received his new deal. The Chiefs then rebuilt their receiving corps with veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore. The Chiefs also still have Mecole Hardman, whose 59 receptions and 693 receiving yards last season represent career highs, and the best tight end in the NFL in Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ receiving corps is deeper than it has been at any prior point in the Mahomes era; that much is clear. But who among Kansas City’s receivers will step up in big moments, when the game and possibly season on the line? That question likely won’t be answered until it’s time to find out.

Cleveland Browns reach 4-year, $56.75M deal with TE David Njoku, agent says | ESPN

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a new four-year, $56.75 million deal with tight end David Njoku that includes $28 million guaranteed, his agent confirmed Friday. Agent Malki Kawa confirmed the deal on social media, while Njoku thanked the Browns organization in a post to Instagram. The Browns placed the franchise tag on Njoku earlier this offseason, and he had until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract. Had they not reached a deal, Njoku would’ve played the 2022 season on the franchise tender, which is worth $10.931 million, per a memo previously obtained by ESPN. Njoku, 25, has totaled 148 receptions in five seasons with the Browns, including 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season. His new deal will place him among the league’s top five highest-paid tight ends.

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually | NFL.com

Entering a contract year, Jackson has chosen to begin OTAs by continuing his training on his own, and he’s far from alone to do so in the history of the NFL. He’s also heard enough of the criticism pertaining to his decision, responding Friday with a declaration he will attend the Ravens’ offseason program at some point.

Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022

Jackson, of course, has proven his worthiness with his in-season performance, winning NFL MVP honors in 2019, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl and leading Baltimore to three playoff appearances in four seasons. He’s become the focal point around which Baltimore has built its offense, and a healthy return will bring a fresh set of expectations for the Ravens in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of ‘Madden NFL 23’ | NFL.com

1 - Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams · WR Kupp just staked his claim on top-dog status at the receiver position, earning 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors. He also joined a rare fraternity as the fourth player since the AFL-NFL merger to achieve the receiving triple crown (league leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns), alongside Steve Smith Sr. (2005), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Jerry Rice (1990). The sticky-fingered pass catcher is currently the model of consistency and excellence at the position. Factoring in the postseason, the Rams’ first-team All-Pro WR tallied 90-plus receiving yards in 19 of 21 games, including an NFL-record streak of 13 in a row. It’s hard to argue anyone enjoyed a better 2021 campaign than this guy.

Travis Kelce focused on evolving with new Chiefs offense, not size of contract

It’s exactly why San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle believes Kelce is underpaid, which he expressed last week when speaking with Pro Football Talk: “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind.” Even though Kelce is signed to the second-biggest contract among NFL tight ends based on total value, he has only the sixth-highest guaranteed-money figure. So while he has good reason to request an extension and re-work his deal to make up for it, that’s not the priority for Kansas City’s longest-tenured offensive veteran. “I appreciate Kittle saying that, ‘cause that’s my guy, and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is,” Kelce acknowledged. “But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had... I put a lot into this. Money in my mind is almost secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy — and I’m here to make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible.” This mindset differs from the other All-Pro pass catcher that left the team this offseason. No player should be expected to sacrifice personal earnings to benefit the team as a whole. However, it’s still refreshing to hear one of the Chiefs’ most important players say that he’s focused on getting the new offense down pat over anything else.

DPOY... — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) May 27, 2022

