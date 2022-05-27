Patrick Mahomes confident he and Josh Allen can beat ‘old guys’ in ‘The Match’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen are lined up to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 edition of “The Match,” a charity exhibition golf game that will be broadcast on TNT beginning at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, June 1.

“I’ve been talking to those guys for a couple of years now,” said Mahomes of the event after the Chiefs’ OTA session on Thursday. “It worked out well. [I’ll be] able to go out there and play a game that I love — and play against other quarterbacks, which will be fun. And we give a lot back to charity, which is a big part of that thing.”

But Mahomes couldn’t resist a little trash talk about the match — which Allen had originally characterized as “young calves” against “old bulls.”

“Me and Josh [can] go out and get a ‘dub’ against the old guys. They’ve been trying to talk trash. But you can tell it’s either scripted — or old jokes that they found on Twitter.”

Ouch.

“So when we get on that golf course — and we get to really talk trash — I know me and Josh are going to do that. And we’re going to win the match as well.”

That’s just the kind of talk you expect from a young calf — especially a generational young calf.