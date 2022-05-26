Andy Reid has updates on Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr., Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore — among others

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media following the second day of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday.

“It’s great to have these guys back in here — we’ve had a good turnout,” started Reid. “They’re working hard within the rules of what you can do, and they’re competing the best they can, again, within the rules, so it’s good to introduce all this new stuff to the new players, and they seem to be very responsive picking it up — and they had some carryover Phase 2 to Phase 3, which has been good to see.”

As Reid said, the media look showed good attendance for the workout, with only 11 absent Chiefs — offensive lineman Orlando Brown, linebacker Jermaine Carter, defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, quarterback Chad Henne, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, defensive tackle Chris Jones, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, safety Juan Thornhill and tight end Mark Vital.

The 10 OTA sessions leading up to the mandatory minicamp (June 14-16) are voluntary, so players do not need to provide an excuse, and the team does not file an injury report. Reid noted that some of the players were missing due to injury or illness.

“A couple muscle-pull things, nothing that is big,” said Reid. “It is the offseason, so I’m just kind of going to leave it at that.”

The head coach did get specific on two receivers, explaining that the veteran Hardman tweaked his hamstring on Wednesday — while rookie Skyy Moore was limited as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered prior to arriving to rookie minicamp.

“Before he got here, he hurt his hamstring a bit — he’s got big hamstrings to hurt,” Reid said with a smile. “He’s built on that lower body. We’re just letting that thing heal up. He’s champing at the bit to get in there and go, but just kind of letting that ride right now.”

Reid also had a note on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who also appeared limited.

“He’s healing up and getting better,” said Reid on Sneed. “He’s doing some things versus air out there, so he’ll be all right. [His] knee needs to be a little bit stronger and then he’ll be good to go.”

As for Brown, the offensive lineman was franchise-tagged by the Chiefs in early March, and the Chiefs said in mid-April that talks on a long-term extension had been held up as he figured out who would represent him.

According to Reid, that hasn’t yet changed.

“He’s still working to get an agent,” said Reid. “He’s interviewing these different people, so once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida, so he is getting his workouts in.”

Brown would not be expected to be in attendance, anyway. He has not yet signed his tag, so he is not technically under contract.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, defensive lineman Kehinde Oginni Hassan and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho were in attendance but did not work. The Chiefs have previously said Fenton is undergoing rehab for a shoulder issue, but think he should be ready for the start of training camp. Reid said that Oginni Hassan is waiting for a work visa, which he will have to have before he can begin practicing with the team.