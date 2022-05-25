Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce hype up Justyn Ross as Chiefs tweet crazy catch video

Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free-agent wide receiver Justyn Ross had already caught the attention of the fan base; it looks like on day one of organized team activities (OTAs), he caught the attention of the two most important Chiefs players.

The official team Twitter account sent out a wild video of Ross making a one-handed catch, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly quote-tweeted the clip (Mahomes also retweeted a pass to veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster).

Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it…@_jross8 https://t.co/KuJ4a8DEPu — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2022

Then, tight end Travis Kelce quote-tweeted Mahomes with his take on Ross’ catch.

I felt like I was the only one that got hype when I saw it live!! WE NEED MORE JUICE!! @_jross8 https://t.co/1yq1I4tRpH — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 25, 2022

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted Ross was “knocking the rust off” at Chiefs minicamp after his 2021 college season ended early due to a foot injury — and Ross missed the 2020 season due to spinal surgery.

But as is relatively well known now among Chiefs fans, Ross comes with extreme upside. Before the injuries, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder was a freshman All-American (2018), then led Clemson in receptions the following year (2019). Ross’ college coach Dabo Swinney recently was quoted in saying that if he stays healthy, he could be the “greatest free agent ever.”

That is high, high praise. Still, on day one of OTAs, he seemed to be off to a rather nice start.