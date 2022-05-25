Filed under: WATCH: Chiefs drop offseason hype video By Pete Sweeney@pgsween May 25, 2022, 2:10pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Chiefs drop offseason hype video Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We're back, baby pic.twitter.com/LDCWGdfXEU— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2022 Phase 3 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason began on Wednesday, so they released a hype video. Notice anything interesting? Weigh in below. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
