Odds say Super Bowl LVII winner likely to come out of AFC West

While the Kansas City Chiefs don’t seem to be among those garnering much national respect this offseason — despite having hosted four straight AFC title games (winning two of them and taking home a championship) — the division as a whole makes for a different story.

Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert were joined by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during this offseason, and wide receiver Davante Adams was added to the Las Vegas Raiders as a sidekick to quarterback Derek Carr.

Those moves, among others on the defensive side of the football, have led to most NFL analysts declaring the AFC West the best division in football. And as it turns out, the odds agree.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook are offering odds on which division will take home the Super Bowl. The AFC West leads the pack as the favorite at +350.

That is followed in order by the AFC East and NFC West (+450), AFC North (+550), NFC South (+600), NFC North (+700), NFC East (+1000) and AFC South (+1200).

The reasoning for this is simple: the more contenders in the division, the better the odds will be. Sportsbooks believes the AFC West has the most contenders in the league.