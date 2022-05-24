 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Darrel Williams is signing with the Arizona Cardinals

After two months of uncertainty, Williams lands in the Valley of the Sun.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Back in mid-March, NFL Network broke word that the Kansas City Chiefs had tried to reach an agreement with free-agent-to-be running back Darrel Williams. When that didn’t happen, it became clear that Williams would test the waters.

Finally, more than two months later, Williams has a team. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, it’s the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams, 27, first joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Due to various injuries to starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2021, Williams touched the football 134 more times than he did in 2020 — leading to much greater production. Williams eclipsed the 1,000-scrimmage yard mark with 558 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards.

With Williams deciding he wanted to play elsewhere, the Chiefs pivoted, adding veteran Ronald Jones in free agency to a room that already included Derrick Gore. Then the Chiefs drafted seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco and signed Jerrion Ealy as an undrafted free agent.

An interesting point from Schultz is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams. Of course, Mahomes has a relationship with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, his former coach from his days at Texas Tech.

Williams finishes with 1,674 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in his four-year Kansas City career. In Arizona, he projects as the backup to starter James Conner — whom the Chiefs will try to stop in their first game of the 2022 NFL season.

