Report: Darrel Williams is signing with the Arizona Cardinals

Back in mid-March, NFL Network broke word that the Kansas City Chiefs had tried to reach an agreement with free-agent-to-be running back Darrel Williams. When that didn’t happen, it became clear that Williams would test the waters.
Finally, more than two months later, Williams has a team. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, it’s the Arizona Cardinals.
Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2022
I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. DW had a great season w/over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs/zero fumbles (191 touches).
Williams, 27, first joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Due to various injuries to starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2021, Williams touched the football 134 more times than he did in 2020 — leading to much greater production. Williams eclipsed the 1,000-scrimmage yard mark with 558 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards.
With Williams deciding he wanted to play elsewhere, the Chiefs pivoted, adding veteran Ronald Jones in free agency to a room that already included Derrick Gore. Then the Chiefs drafted seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco and signed Jerrion Ealy as an undrafted free agent.
An interesting point from Schultz is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams. Of course, Mahomes has a relationship with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, his former coach from his days at Texas Tech.
Williams finishes with 1,674 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in his four-year Kansas City career. In Arizona, he projects as the backup to starter James Conner — whom the Chiefs will try to stop in their first game of the 2022 NFL season.
