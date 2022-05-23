Chiefs’ full preseason schedule has been announced

When the NFL’s full regular-season schedule was announced on May 12, we learned that the Kansas City Chiefs would play one preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bears, followed by two home games against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced the dates and times for these three exhibition games:

2022 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sat

Aug 13 @Bears Soldier Field

Chicago KSHB/41

12:00 pm Wk

2 Sat

Aug 20 Commanders GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

3:00 pm Wk

3 Thu

Aug 25 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

7:00 pm

The first two will be played on Saturday afternoons, with the third on a Thursday night. Notably, this will give the Chiefs 17 full days to prepare for their season opener on Sunday, September 11 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals and their home opener on Thursday, September 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

All preseason games will again be carried locally on KSHB/41.

In 2021, the Chiefs (and all other AFC teams) played two preseason games on the road and one at home. That was because all AFC teams played their additional 17th game (always against an NFC opponent) at home. This season, the NFC will have those 17th games at home (in the case of the Chiefs, it will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4) while AFC teams will get an extra preseason game at home. That routine will alternate each season.