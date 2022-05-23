Phase 3 of Chiefs’ offseason program begins on Wednesday

On Monday, 15 NFL teams will begin Phase Three of their offseason program. The Kansas City Chiefs will start Phase Three on Wednesday.

Here’s what’s allowed during this part of the program:

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The Chiefs will conduct their 10 voluntary OTA sessions on these dates:

May 25-26 (Wednesday through Thursday)

(Wednesday through Thursday) May 31-June 2 (Tuesday through Thursday)

(Tuesday through Thursday) June 7-10 (Tuesday through Friday)

Credentialed media is permitted to attend practice and interview coaches and players the next three Thursdays, and media is also permitted to cover each day of the Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp — beginning on Tuesday, June 14 and running through to Thursday, June 16.