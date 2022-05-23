Arrowheadlines: Arrowhead Stadium named a finalist to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The latest

Travis Kelce was tapped by two NFL.com analysts as a potential broadcaster These days, broadcast booths around the country are filled with former players slotting into the color commentary role. While he still has some time left on the gridiron, Travis Kelce could be following that career path one day. In a recent NFL.com post, 10 analysts, many of who are former players themself, were asked which active player they’d most like to step behind the microphone. While he didn’t get the highest vote total — that honor goes to George Kittle — Travis Kelce did receive two ringing endorsements. “Frankly, either Kelce brother — Travis or Jason — would be a good pick, and if you need proof, just replay the Super Bowl LII and LIV parades,” Nick Shook explained. “I’m picking Travis for his infectious personality, demonstrated on-camera charisma and lengthy résumé of on-field achievements. He’ll speak with unquestionable authority and expertise, effectively express the emotions of the game and be sure to crack a few jokes when the time is right. What more could you want?”

George Kittle: Travis Kelce’s pay in comparison to receivers “boggles the mind” | PFT

Asked simply to identify the tight end that impresses Kittle the most, Kittle started rattling off the credentials of Kelce — and Kittle raised the pay disparity unprompted. (In other words, I wasn’t trying to stir the shit. This time.) “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.

Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium named finalist site for 2026 World Cup | Chiefs Wire

For the first time since 1994, The World Cup is planning to hold games in North America and one game could be held in a familiar location. According to a new report from the Associated Press, FIFA plans to announce their World Cup host sites on Thursday, June 16. They’ve also whittled down locales and stadiums with seventeen finalist locations across the United States. Sixty games are to be played in the U.S. with Canada and Mexico set to host 10 games each. Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium remain among those finalist locations after a long bid process. A number of locations have dropped out since 2018. Here is the full list of potential locations: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, Florida Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

A Cow Town No Longer - How Kansas City claimed major league status | Kansas City Star

On February 8, 1963, Hunt called a press conference in Kansas City in which he announced his franchise’s move provided the city could sell 25,000 season tickets by May 15. The Texans’ players were shocked with the news; Texas native Jerry Mays so much that he threatened to retire. William Dauer, Kansas City’s aggressive young Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, immediately went to work on a ticket campaign, along with Ray Evans, president of Traders’ National Bank. The campaign consisted of hundreds of speeches at luncheons, dinner meetings, breakfast sessions, and briefings to drive workers and key city personnel, and calls on top business and industrial firms. Selling a total of 15,182 tickets, a new record for an AFL club, Dauer and Evans’ drive had included 52 different companies that had purchased at least 50 season tickets. In three years in Dallas, only four companies had reached that threshold. The ticket drive never did reach its goal of 25,000 seats, but the efforts in the first month still topped season ticket sales of 13 AFL and NFL professional clubs for all of 1963, making it apparent that Kansas City would indeed support a team.

Giants’ Jon Feliciano had some interesting comments about the way things ended with Bills | NJ.com

“I was definitely sad for my teammates. I did what I can on the sideline. I was coaching up people. Every time (Bills receiver Gabriel Davis) scored I was on his hip, like ‘I’m there for you.’ But I can’t lie, there’s a part of me that was like, oh, y’all got what you deserved. Honestly, when you look back at that game .. Everyone was just going through the motions. There wasn’t anyone challenging in the face of KC’s defense or there was no attitude out there and I feel like that’s what I bring. I feel like potentially if there was that it would’ve been a close game. But who knows, I might be wrong.”

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there’s a ‘contagious energy’ in practice under new regime | NFL.com

He previously knew four different head coaching regimes, though, and the 2022 season has introduced Williams to a fifth as he embarks on his eighth season in the league. With any luck — and if the vibe Williams felt during last week’s organized team activities can be maintained moving forward — Williams will also become acquainted with his first-ever playoff berth. “The vibe I’m getting is the excitement people are coming into work with,” Williams said Thursday, via the team’s transcript. “I think guys are happy to be here. They’re happy about the teammates that they have next to them. They’re happy about the coaches that are coaching them. “I think when you’re happy about all those things that I just said, it makes it easier to come into work and have a great attitude and great energy, and it shows in practice how we’re flying around out there. … it’s just a contagious energy that’s being brought right now.”

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal | NFL.com

The veteran edge rusher has agreed to terms with the Browns on what is essentially a one-year, $11 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Rapoport added that the deal, which was initially agreed to on May 18, could be a little more complicated. Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland after turning down $14- to $15-million per year offers from other teams on multi-year deals, according to Rapoport. Clowney flirted with joining the Browns in 2020, but first spent a year in Tennessee before circling back to Cleveland as a free agent in 2021. In his first season with the Browns, Clowney became one half of a formidable edge-rushing duo with Myles Garrett recording nine sacks, 37 tackles (11 for loss) and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

Michael Vick won’t play for Fan Controlled Football, says he’s staying retired | ESPN

The former NFL quarterback was going to return to the football field to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a Reuters report, but the 41-year-old tweeted Sunday that he’s going to stay on the sidelines. “I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick tweeted Sunday. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement.” Fan Controlled Football is an eight-team league that plays seven regular-season games and its playoffs at a single indoor, 50-yard field in Atlanta. Gameplay is seven-on-seven with fans being able to call plays.

Travis Kelce is bringing back Tight End University for year 2

“Tight ends stick together,” said Kelce, per the event’s press release. “It’s awesome to bring the current generation of tight ends together with legends from the past generation to be able to pick their brains. There are always ways to improve as a player, and this is a unique opportunity to be in the same room with the most talented individuals to ever play the position and learn from them.” More than 50 tight ends — including Chiefs tight end Blake Bell — attended the forum last year, and Kelce and his team expect more attendees this year. “We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” said George Kittle. “The demand was high last year, and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

