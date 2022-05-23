Let’s Argue: The Chiefs are a Wild Card team this year

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs are a Wild Card team this year

The Chiefs are a wildcard team this year, because the schedule is just too damn brutal. — N/A (@kansasbluecoast) May 18, 2022

According to data gathered by Elias Sports Bureau, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record the previous year.

So yes... it’s not far-fetched to believe the Chiefs could end up in the Wild Card round of the playoffs — especially when you consider how stacked the AFC West is right now with Russell Wilson on the Denver Broncos and Davante Adams on the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers still have that Justin Herbert guy.

The Chiefs will not win the AFC West this year

Chiefs will not win AFCW this year. Too many new players to build chemistry, too many great players in LAC,DEN,LV. — Bruno (@AlleycatBruno) May 18, 2022

This take is similar to the one before, suggesting the Chiefs will be a Wild Card team — unless Bruno believes the Chiefs will miss the playoffs entirely. But we’re going to give him the benefit of the doubt, saying that he thinks they’ll make the playoffs as a Wild Card.

Yes... the AFC West is loaded from top to bottom. But one thing we have to keep in mind is coaching.

Brandon Staley’s decision-making cost the Chargers two or three games last season. The Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett is a first-time head coach — and in Las Vegas, Josh McDaniels is returning to the job 12 years after failing in Denver.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs still have Andy Reid.

Advantage: Kansas City

There’s no available edge rusher better than Frank Clark

There’s no available Edge rusher better than Frank Clark. He will start once again this year. — Drew Porter (@DrewporterNet) May 18, 2022

When the Chiefs applied the seldom-used UFA tender on Melvin Ingram, most fans assumed he would be back in Kansas City. If he didn’t sign with a new team before July 22, the Chiefs would have had exclusive negotiating rights.

Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins signed Ingram to a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Now it looks like Frank Clark has a great chance to be a starter, because there’s only one guy out there better than him from a talent perspective: Jadeveon Clowney. And Clowney has now been re-signed to the Cleveland Browns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the best running back the Chiefs have ever had

Clyde is the best running back we’ve ever had. — TheJacksons (@TheJacksns) May 18, 2022

I’m not going to spend too much time on this. There are some running backs named Christian Okoye, Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson and Jamaal Charles who have played for this great franchise.