Report: Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed’s car ‘shot up’ in Louisiana; cornerback not accused of wrongdoing by police

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s car was “shot up” in Minden, Louisiana — his hometown — as first reported by TMZ Sports. The report noted that Sneed was not in the vehicle at the time. Police said the cornerback had not been accused of any wrongdoing.

TMZ: According to a department spokesperson, Sneed’s Ford Bronco — which the 25-year-old football player was not an occupant in at the time — was hit by bullets ... and Sneed later showed up on the scene to check things out. We’re told Sneed and others were detained on the scene and questioned by officers, but ultimately, Sneed was not arrested and not charged with a crime ... and was let go. Sources close to Sneed say two of his friends were driving the vehicle at the time ... and believe the shooting was random.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo relayed a statement from Sneed’s agent, Saffarah Lawson, while also noting that Sneed was not arrested but only detained for questioning.

A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town. No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the act. Please contact the Minden City Police Department Detective Division with your information.

Garafolo added that Minden police told him the investigation is ongoing. He also said that a Chiefs’ spokesman stated the team is aware of the incident and gathering information.

The 24 year old was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.