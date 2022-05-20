Travis Kelce is bringing back Tight End University for year 2

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and fellow tight ends George Kittle and Greg Olsen are bringing back “Tight End University” for a second year after a successful inaugural event in 2021.

The three-day event will take place from Wednesday, June 22, to Friday, June 24, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesee. The summit will utilize film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation and more as some of the best tight ends in the league collaborate to better the league’s position group as a whole.

“Tight ends stick together,” said Kelce, per the event’s press release. “It’s awesome to bring the current generation of tight ends together with legends from the past generation to be able to pick their brains. There are always ways to improve as a player, and this is a unique opportunity to be in the same room with the most talented individuals to ever play the position and learn from them.”

More than 50 tight ends — including Chiefs tight end Blake Bell — attended the forum last year, and Kelce and his team expect more attendees this year.

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” said George Kittle. “The demand was high last year, and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

It is also worth noting that as part of the event, children from The Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee will be invited to participate in drills with the tight ends — perhaps the best part of the summit of all.

“Tight End University” shares partnerships with Charmin, Bridgestone, Bud Light, and Levi’s.