WATCH: Travis Kelce recounts ‘13 seconds’ with ESPN’s Joe Buck

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined ESPN's Joe Buck and Michael Collins as part of the network's alternate PGA Championship broadcast. Buck recently jumped from Fox to ESPN to call "Monday Night Football."

(By the way, that means Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman will be on the broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 5 "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.)

While chatting with Kelce, the Buck and Collins brought up the 13-second drive that led to the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

“But the 13 seconds, I remember the Bills called a timeout,” remembered Kelce. “I’m looking at [Patrick Mahomes], and I’m just trying to be discreet as possible to tell him, ‘Hey, if they play it like that, I’m wide open.’ “We get up to the line of scrimmage, and Pat is yelling at me to, ‘Do it!’ I’m just sitting there looking at him like, ‘Shhhhhhhhhhh! Quiet! You are telling the whole stadium right now that you’re throwing me the ball. Let’s just keep our composure. I’m going to do it! I got you.’ “And he was right on the money with it — we were making up stuff on the fly, and it was just — that’s what’s fun, man, is being able to play with a guy like 1-5, who [can] just make it happen on the run. And [he can] just be great when greatness is needed the most.”

The "Do it, Kels" moment that led to "13 seconds" is already Chiefs legend — but it's a story that never will get old as it's retold.

Of course, it would have been much sweeter in Kansas City had the team won the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals (and two weeks after that) — but that is part of what makes the upcoming 2022 season all the more interesting.