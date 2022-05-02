Report: Saints expected to sign former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are on the verge of signing former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Matheu.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

It appears the Saints intend to wait until after Monday’s 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) cutoff to sign the three time All-Pro, since free agents signed after that time will not count against the signing team in the compensatory draft picks formula for 2023.

Mathieu joined the Chiefs in 2019, signing a three-year, $42 million contract to come to Kansas City from the Houston Texans. He is often credited with being one of the defensive leaders who helped turn that unit around for the 2019 championship run.

Many observers expected that Kansas City would find a way to retain Mathieu after his contract expired this season. But the Chiefs apparently felt that the nine-year NFL veteran — who will turn 30 this month — was asking for more money than he was worth on the open market. Since Mathieu lasted so long on the free-agent market, it now appears the Chiefs may have made the correct decision.