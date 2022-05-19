Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to participate in first-ever ‘NFL coach and front office accelerator program’

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior director of pro scouting Tim Terry will participate in the NFL’s “inaugural coach and front office accelerator program.”

According to the league’s press release, two diverse head coach and general manager prospects of each organization will travel to the spring meetings in Atlanta, where the program will take place Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24.

The schedule will include leadership development sessions and facetime with club owners.

“The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement,” said commissioner Roger Goodell. “The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives.”

It has been approximated that Bieniemy has interviewed with about 20 NFL teams for vacant head coach positions over the last few offseasons. He returns to the Chiefs in 2022 for his fifth season as offensive coordinator.