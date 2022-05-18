Skyy Moore representing Chiefs in NFLPA’s ‘Rookie Premiere’ class of 2022

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was named to the NFL Players Association’s (NFLPA) “rookie premiere” class of 2022. The “rookie premiere” is the first major business and marketing event featuring NFL players since becoming professionals.

It's HERE ‼️ Meet the 42 rookies who will be heading to our #RookiePremiere to learn more about the business of football + connect with some of our partners: https://t.co/RefIq2pg4l. pic.twitter.com/kSFEBTO3va — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 16, 2022

After two years of the event being virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the showcase will once again happen in person. This year’s event takes place from May 19-21 in Los Angeles. Moore and 41 other rookies (full roster here) will have the opportunity to “jumpstart their endorsement careers” by getting in front of some big-name brands.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an opportunity for partners to engage with tomorrow’s most influential athletes, and we are thrilled to be back in person to help facilitate those introductions and experiences,” said NFL Players Inc. president Steve Scebelo. “For the first time as professionals and following in the footsteps of players like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Cooper Kupp, this year’s class will also learn about the business from union leadership as they plan beyond playing careers and strengthen bonds for future success.”

The players chosen to go are mostly early-round NFL Draft selections who play offense, and Moore certainly fits that bill as a second-round wide receiver.

Former recent Chiefs representatives of the “rookie premiere” include wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.