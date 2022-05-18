 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: James Bradberry signing one-year contract with Philadelphia Eagles

A rumored Kansas City target from earlier this offseason plans to sign with Philadelphia instead.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback James Bradberry is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Kansas City Chiefs had been connected to the 28-year-old back in March, but as time went on, the understanding became that they would not trade with the New York Giants for him considering his scheduled $13.5 million salary for 2022. As it turned out, no team was willing to trade for him at that cap number, and the Giants parted ways last week.

Once he became a free agent, there had been some thought that the Chiefs could be interested once again. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that 11 teams showed interest, though it's unclear at this time as to whether the Chiefs were one of them. Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald’s early estimate is that the cap hit for the Eagles will be between $2.5 million and $3.2 million. At this writing, Arrowhead Pride estimates the Chiefs' cap space to be around $11.4 million.

Regardless of any potential Kansas City interest, Bradberry is now an Eagle, out of the AFC, set to become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of next offseason. The Chiefs turn to the youth movement of their cornerback room, beginning with L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton and continuing with first-round rookie Trent McDuffie, several other draft picks, returners and "lottery tickets."

Poll

Would you have wanted to see the Chiefs sign James Bradberry for $10 million?

view results
  • 21%
    Yes
    (103 votes)
  • 78%
    No
    (373 votes)
476 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...