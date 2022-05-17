Chiefs land one player on Pro Football Focus ‘25 under 25’ list

On Tuesday, football analytics website Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs landed one player in the article — their second-year starting center, Creed Humphrey.

16. C CREED HUMPHREY, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Humphrey’s rookie campaign was sensational. He played the most snaps of any rookie offensive lineman (1,184) and notched the best grade, too (91.4). In fact, his elite overall grade was fourth-highest for all offensive linemen and first among all centers. He and fellow rookie Trey Smith were a big reason the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line was as improved as it was in 2021. It was an incredible start to Humphrey’s career, especially considering he opted out of the 2020 college football season.

Takeaway

As the article mentions, Humphrey has been everything and more to the Chiefs regarding their 2021-to-2022 offensive line turnaround. Flanked by 29-year-old left guard Joe Thuney and the 22-year-old Smith, the Chiefs have a talented interior set. It remains to be seen what happens with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the right tackle battle coming up between veteran Andrew Wylie and rookie Darian Kinnard.

The addition of Humphrey is an improvement from 2021 — when no Chiefs were listed. PFF author Trevor Sikkema mentioned Smith but did not include him in the post, which many might consider a snub. The exclusion of 22-year-old linebacker Nick Bolton might give Chiefs fans reason to complain, too.

The Chiefs’ AFC West division foes had four players make the list — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 2), Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby (No. 12), Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater (No. 14) and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.