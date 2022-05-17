Chiefs publish jersey numbers for every player on 90-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have now updated their official roster page on the Mothership. For the first time this offseason, it lists numbers for every player on the current 90-man roster.
As is often the case at this time of year, there are some duplicate numbers. The team usually takes care to make sure there are no duplicates in offensive and defensive units — which is currently the case. And it’s not entirely unknown for players to wear different numbers in workouts than are shown on the team’s official roster page.
Also as usual... the team’s new update only represents the numbers players are wearing now. As the roster is trimmed, some players will change to different numbers.
So here are the numbers the Chiefs say their players are wearing right now — in both alphabetical and numerical order. In a few cases, new players have had their previously announced numbers change. The old number is shown in parentheses.
Chiefs Roster (Alphabetic)
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|73
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|39
|Deandre Baker
|CB
|30
|Luq Barcoo
|DB
|31
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|85
|Blake Bell
|TE
|81
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|32
|Dicaprio Bootle
|CB
|2
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
|79
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|T
|57
|Shane Buechele
|QB
|6
|Michael Burton
|FB
|45
|Deon Bush
|S
|26
|Matt Bushman
|TE
|89
|Harrison Butker
|K
|7
|Shilique Calhoun
|LB
|92
|Mike Caliendo
|G
|66
|Jermaine Carter
|LB
|53
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|54 (49)
|Geron Christian
|T
|74
|Frank Clark
|DE
|55
|Jack Cochrane
|LB
|43
|Corey Coleman
|WR
|1
|Bryan Cook
|S
|6
|Dustin Crum
|QB
|13
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|34
|Michael Danna
|DE
|51
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|29
|Austin Edwards
|DE
|97
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|25
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|27
|Tayon Fleet-Davis
|RB
|31
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|88
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|82
|Jordan Franks
|TE
|46
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|50
|Chris Glaser
|G
|69
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|12
|Derrick Gore
|RB
|40
|Noah Gray
|TE
|83
|Nasir Greer
|DB
|40
|Vitaliy Gurman
|T
|76
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|17
|Darius Harris
|LB
|47
|Chad Henne
|QB
|4
|Malik Herring
|DE
|94
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|52
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|23
|Lonnie Johnson
|CB
|1 (32)
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|13
|Roderick Johnson
|T
|71
|Chris Jones
|DT
|95
|Ronald Jones
|RB
|2
|Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|59
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|56
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|87
|Devon Key
|S
|42
|Darian Kinnard
|T
|75
|Elijah Lee
|LB
|44
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|15
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|21
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|24
|Lucas Niang
|T
|67
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|91
|Kehinde Oginni
|DE
|67
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|10
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|14
|Justin Reid
|S
|20
|Austin Reiter
|C
|61
|Mike Rose
|LB
|48
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|8
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|99
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|5
|Trey Smith
|G
|65
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|9
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|38
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|90
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|22
|Joe Thuney
|G
|62
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|5
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|11
|Mark Vital
|TE
|80
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|70
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|35
|Justin Watson
|WR
|84
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|98
|Darryl Williams
|C
|64
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|23
|James Winchester
|LS
|41
|Andrew Wylie
|G
|77
Chiefs Roster (Numeric)
|Num
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Corey Coleman
|WR
|1
|Lonnie Johnson
|CB
|2
|Dicaprio Bootle
|CB
|2
|Ronald Jones
|RB
|4
|Chad Henne
|QB
|5
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|5
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|6
|Shane Buechele
|QB
|6
|Bryan Cook
|S
|7
|Harrison Butker
|K
|8
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|9
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|10
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|11
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|12
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|13
|Dustin Crum
|QB
|13
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|14
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|15
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|17
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|20
|Justin Reid
|S
|21
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|22
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|23
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|23
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|24
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|26
|Deon Bush
|S
|27
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|29
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|30
|Deandre Baker
|CB
|31
|Luq Barcoo
|DB
|31
|Tayon Fleet-Davis
|RB
|32
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|34
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|35
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|38
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|39
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|40
|Derrick Gore
|RB
|40
|Nasir Greer
|DB
|41
|James Winchester
|LS
|42
|Devon Key
|S
|43
|Jack Cochrane
|LB
|44
|Elijah Lee
|LB
|45
|Michael Burton
|FB
|46
|Jordan Franks
|TE
|47
|Darius Harris
|LB
|48
|Mike Rose
|LB
|50
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|51
|Michael Danna
|DE
|52
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|53
|Jermaine Carter
|LB
|54
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|55
|Frank Clark
|DE
|56
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|57
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|T
|59
|Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|61
|Austin Reiter
|C
|62
|Joe Thuney
|G
|64
|Darryl Williams
|C
|65
|Trey Smith
|G
|66
|Mike Caliendo
|G
|67
|Lucas Niang
|T
|67
|Kehinde Oginni
|DE
|69
|Chris Glaser
|G
|70
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|71
|Roderick Johnson
|T
|73
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|74
|Geron Christian
|T
|75
|Darian Kinnard
|T
|76
|Vitaliy Gurman
|T
|77
|Andrew Wylie
|G
|79
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
|80
|Mark Vital
|TE
|81
|Blake Bell
|TE
|82
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|83
|Noah Gray
|TE
|84
|Justin Watson
|WR
|85
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|87
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|88
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|89
|Matt Bushman
|TE
|90
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|91
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|92
|Shilique Calhoun
|LB
|94
|Malik Herring
|DE
|95
|Chris Jones
|DT
|97
|Austin Edwards
|DE
|98
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|99
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
As the offseason unfolds, we’ll do our best to track jersey-number changes on our Chiefs roster page, which is updated after every personnel change — and also includes salary-cap information for every player.
Loading comments...