Chiefs publish jersey numbers for every player on 90-man roster

The numbers will likely change as the offseason unfolds, but we now have all of the current ones.

By John Dixon
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have now updated their official roster page on the Mothership. For the first time this offseason, it lists numbers for every player on the current 90-man roster.

As is often the case at this time of year, there are some duplicate numbers. The team usually takes care to make sure there are no duplicates in offensive and defensive units — which is currently the case. And it’s not entirely unknown for players to wear different numbers in workouts than are shown on the team’s official roster page.

Also as usual... the team’s new update only represents the numbers players are wearing now. As the roster is trimmed, some players will change to different numbers.

So here are the numbers the Chiefs say their players are wearing right now — in both alphabetical and numerical order. In a few cases, new players have had their previously announced numbers change. The old number is shown in parentheses.

Chiefs Roster (Alphabetic)

Player Pos Num
Nick Allegretti G 73
Zayne Anderson S 39
Deandre Baker CB 30
Luq Barcoo DB 31
Omar Bayless WR 85
Blake Bell TE 81
Nick Bolton LB 32
Dicaprio Bootle CB 2
Cortez Broughton DT 79
Orlando Brown Jr. T 57
Shane Buechele QB 6
Michael Burton FB 45
Deon Bush S 26
Matt Bushman TE 89
Harrison Butker K 7
Shilique Calhoun LB 92
Mike Caliendo G 66
Jermaine Carter LB 53
Leo Chenal LB 54 (49)
Geron Christian T 74
Frank Clark DE 55
Jack Cochrane LB 43
Corey Coleman WR 1
Bryan Cook S 6
Dustin Crum QB 13
Brandin Dandridge DB 34
Michael Danna DE 51
Jerrion Ealy RB 29
Austin Edwards DE 97
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 25
Rashad Fenton CB 27
Tayon Fleet-Davis RB 31
Jody Fortson TE 88
Daurice Fountain WR 82
Jordan Franks TE 46
Willie Gay Jr. LB 50
Chris Glaser G 69
Josh Gordon WR 12
Derrick Gore RB 40
Noah Gray TE 83
Nasir Greer DB 40
Vitaliy Gurman T 76
Mecole Hardman WR 17
Darius Harris LB 47
Chad Henne QB 4
Malik Herring DE 94
Creed Humphrey C 52
Gary Jennings WR 23
Lonnie Johnson CB 1 (32)
Nazeeh Johnson S 13
Roderick Johnson T 71
Chris Jones DT 95
Ronald Jones RB 2
Joshua Kaindoh DE 59
George Karlaftis DE 56
Travis Kelce TE 87
Devon Key S 42
Darian Kinnard T 75
Elijah Lee LB 44
Patrick Mahomes QB 15
Trent McDuffie CB 21
Skyy Moore WR 24
Lucas Niang T 67
Derrick Nnadi DT 91
Kehinde Oginni DE 67
Isiah Pacheco RB 10
Cornell Powell WR 14
Justin Reid S 20
Austin Reiter C 61
Mike Rose LB 48
Justyn Ross WR 8
Khalen Saunders DT 99
Mathew Sexton WR 5
Trey Smith G 65
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 9
L'Jarius Sneed CB 38
Taylor Stallworth DT 90
Juan Thornhill S 22
Joe Thuney G 62
Tommy Townsend P 5
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 11
Mark Vital TE 80
Prince Tega Wanogho T 70
Jaylen Watson CB 35
Justin Watson WR 84
Tershawn Wharton DT 98
Darryl Williams C 64
Joshua Williams CB 23
James Winchester LS 41
Andrew Wylie G 77

Chiefs Roster (Numeric)

Num Player Pos
1 Corey Coleman WR
1 Lonnie Johnson CB
2 Dicaprio Bootle CB
2 Ronald Jones RB
4 Chad Henne QB
5 Mathew Sexton WR
5 Tommy Townsend P
6 Shane Buechele QB
6 Bryan Cook S
7 Harrison Butker K
8 Justyn Ross WR
9 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
10 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
12 Josh Gordon WR
13 Dustin Crum QB
13 Nazeeh Johnson S
14 Cornell Powell WR
15 Patrick Mahomes QB
17 Mecole Hardman WR
20 Justin Reid S
21 Trent McDuffie CB
22 Juan Thornhill S
23 Gary Jennings WR
23 Joshua Williams CB
24 Skyy Moore WR
25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
26 Deon Bush S
27 Rashad Fenton CB
29 Jerrion Ealy RB
30 Deandre Baker CB
31 Luq Barcoo DB
31 Tayon Fleet-Davis RB
32 Nick Bolton LB
34 Brandin Dandridge DB
35 Jaylen Watson CB
38 L'Jarius Sneed CB
39 Zayne Anderson S
40 Derrick Gore RB
40 Nasir Greer DB
41 James Winchester LS
42 Devon Key S
43 Jack Cochrane LB
44 Elijah Lee LB
45 Michael Burton FB
46 Jordan Franks TE
47 Darius Harris LB
48 Mike Rose LB
50 Willie Gay Jr. LB
51 Michael Danna DE
52 Creed Humphrey C
53 Jermaine Carter LB
54 Leo Chenal LB
55 Frank Clark DE
56 George Karlaftis DE
57 Orlando Brown Jr. T
59 Joshua Kaindoh DE
61 Austin Reiter C
62 Joe Thuney G
64 Darryl Williams C
65 Trey Smith G
66 Mike Caliendo G
67 Lucas Niang T
67 Kehinde Oginni DE
69 Chris Glaser G
70 Prince Tega Wanogho T
71 Roderick Johnson T
73 Nick Allegretti G
74 Geron Christian T
75 Darian Kinnard T
76 Vitaliy Gurman T
77 Andrew Wylie G
79 Cortez Broughton DT
80 Mark Vital TE
81 Blake Bell TE
82 Daurice Fountain WR
83 Noah Gray TE
84 Justin Watson WR
85 Omar Bayless WR
87 Travis Kelce TE
88 Jody Fortson TE
89 Matt Bushman TE
90 Taylor Stallworth DT
91 Derrick Nnadi DT
92 Shilique Calhoun LB
94 Malik Herring DE
95 Chris Jones DT
97 Austin Edwards DE
98 Tershawn Wharton DT
99 Khalen Saunders DT

As the offseason unfolds, we’ll do our best to track jersey-number changes on our Chiefs roster page, which is updated after every personnel change — and also includes salary-cap information for every player.

