Chiefs publish jersey numbers for every player on 90-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have now updated their official roster page on the Mothership. For the first time this offseason, it lists numbers for every player on the current 90-man roster.

As is often the case at this time of year, there are some duplicate numbers. The team usually takes care to make sure there are no duplicates in offensive and defensive units — which is currently the case. And it’s not entirely unknown for players to wear different numbers in workouts than are shown on the team’s official roster page.

Also as usual... the team’s new update only represents the numbers players are wearing now. As the roster is trimmed, some players will change to different numbers.

So here are the numbers the Chiefs say their players are wearing right now — in both alphabetical and numerical order. In a few cases, new players have had their previously announced numbers change. The old number is shown in parentheses.

Chiefs Roster (Alphabetic) Player Pos Num Nick Allegretti G 73 Zayne Anderson S 39 Deandre Baker CB 30 Luq Barcoo DB 31 Omar Bayless WR 85 Blake Bell TE 81 Nick Bolton LB 32 Dicaprio Bootle CB 2 Cortez Broughton DT 79 Orlando Brown Jr. T 57 Shane Buechele QB 6 Michael Burton FB 45 Deon Bush S 26 Matt Bushman TE 89 Harrison Butker K 7 Shilique Calhoun LB 92 Mike Caliendo G 66 Jermaine Carter LB 53 Leo Chenal LB 54 (49) Geron Christian T 74 Frank Clark DE 55 Jack Cochrane LB 43 Corey Coleman WR 1 Bryan Cook S 6 Dustin Crum QB 13 Brandin Dandridge DB 34 Michael Danna DE 51 Jerrion Ealy RB 29 Austin Edwards DE 97 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 25 Rashad Fenton CB 27 Tayon Fleet-Davis RB 31 Jody Fortson TE 88 Daurice Fountain WR 82 Jordan Franks TE 46 Willie Gay Jr. LB 50 Chris Glaser G 69 Josh Gordon WR 12 Derrick Gore RB 40 Noah Gray TE 83 Nasir Greer DB 40 Vitaliy Gurman T 76 Mecole Hardman WR 17 Darius Harris LB 47 Chad Henne QB 4 Malik Herring DE 94 Creed Humphrey C 52 Gary Jennings WR 23 Lonnie Johnson CB 1 (32) Nazeeh Johnson S 13 Roderick Johnson T 71 Chris Jones DT 95 Ronald Jones RB 2 Joshua Kaindoh DE 59 George Karlaftis DE 56 Travis Kelce TE 87 Devon Key S 42 Darian Kinnard T 75 Elijah Lee LB 44 Patrick Mahomes QB 15 Trent McDuffie CB 21 Skyy Moore WR 24 Lucas Niang T 67 Derrick Nnadi DT 91 Kehinde Oginni DE 67 Isiah Pacheco RB 10 Cornell Powell WR 14 Justin Reid S 20 Austin Reiter C 61 Mike Rose LB 48 Justyn Ross WR 8 Khalen Saunders DT 99 Mathew Sexton WR 5 Trey Smith G 65 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 9 L'Jarius Sneed CB 38 Taylor Stallworth DT 90 Juan Thornhill S 22 Joe Thuney G 62 Tommy Townsend P 5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 11 Mark Vital TE 80 Prince Tega Wanogho T 70 Jaylen Watson CB 35 Justin Watson WR 84 Tershawn Wharton DT 98 Darryl Williams C 64 Joshua Williams CB 23 James Winchester LS 41 Andrew Wylie G 77

Chiefs Roster (Numeric) Num Player Pos 1 Corey Coleman WR 1 Lonnie Johnson CB 2 Dicaprio Bootle CB 2 Ronald Jones RB 4 Chad Henne QB 5 Mathew Sexton WR 5 Tommy Townsend P 6 Shane Buechele QB 6 Bryan Cook S 7 Harrison Butker K 8 Justyn Ross WR 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 10 Isiah Pacheco RB 11 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 12 Josh Gordon WR 13 Dustin Crum QB 13 Nazeeh Johnson S 14 Cornell Powell WR 15 Patrick Mahomes QB 17 Mecole Hardman WR 20 Justin Reid S 21 Trent McDuffie CB 22 Juan Thornhill S 23 Gary Jennings WR 23 Joshua Williams CB 24 Skyy Moore WR 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 26 Deon Bush S 27 Rashad Fenton CB 29 Jerrion Ealy RB 30 Deandre Baker CB 31 Luq Barcoo DB 31 Tayon Fleet-Davis RB 32 Nick Bolton LB 34 Brandin Dandridge DB 35 Jaylen Watson CB 38 L'Jarius Sneed CB 39 Zayne Anderson S 40 Derrick Gore RB 40 Nasir Greer DB 41 James Winchester LS 42 Devon Key S 43 Jack Cochrane LB 44 Elijah Lee LB 45 Michael Burton FB 46 Jordan Franks TE 47 Darius Harris LB 48 Mike Rose LB 50 Willie Gay Jr. LB 51 Michael Danna DE 52 Creed Humphrey C 53 Jermaine Carter LB 54 Leo Chenal LB 55 Frank Clark DE 56 George Karlaftis DE 57 Orlando Brown Jr. T 59 Joshua Kaindoh DE 61 Austin Reiter C 62 Joe Thuney G 64 Darryl Williams C 65 Trey Smith G 66 Mike Caliendo G 67 Lucas Niang T 67 Kehinde Oginni DE 69 Chris Glaser G 70 Prince Tega Wanogho T 71 Roderick Johnson T 73 Nick Allegretti G 74 Geron Christian T 75 Darian Kinnard T 76 Vitaliy Gurman T 77 Andrew Wylie G 79 Cortez Broughton DT 80 Mark Vital TE 81 Blake Bell TE 82 Daurice Fountain WR 83 Noah Gray TE 84 Justin Watson WR 85 Omar Bayless WR 87 Travis Kelce TE 88 Jody Fortson TE 89 Matt Bushman TE 90 Taylor Stallworth DT 91 Derrick Nnadi DT 92 Shilique Calhoun LB 94 Malik Herring DE 95 Chris Jones DT 97 Austin Edwards DE 98 Tershawn Wharton DT 99 Khalen Saunders DT

As the offseason unfolds, we’ll do our best to track jersey-number changes on our Chiefs roster page, which is updated after every personnel change — and also includes salary-cap information for every player.