Chiefs sign another rookie minicamp tryout player

According to the NFL transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs signed an undrafted free agent on Monday.

Former University of Toledo offensive tackle Vitaliy Gurman comes in at 6 feet 4 and 310 pounds. A native of Rochester, New York, Gurman spent his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons with Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, starting 21 games for the Fighting Scots before transferring to Toledo, where he started every Rockets game during his junior and senior seasons.

He joins Virginia guard Chris Glaser as another player Kansas City has signed after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp. The team currently has 16 offensive linemen on the roster.

Another piece of news from Monday’s transactions report: safety Bryan Cook’s contract has been accepted by the league. The team’s second-round pick signed his rookie deal on May 6, but the NFL rejected the agreement for unspecified reasons.

Gurman’s signing brings the team’s roster back to the offseason limit of 90 players. We now calculate that the Chiefs have $11.4 million in salary-cap space.